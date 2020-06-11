Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is getting the 4K Blu-ray treatment this fall. The 1988 comedy will arrive in an expansive gift set, which is set to release September 1st, just ahead of Halloween 2020. Details on the set are scarce at the moment, but it will include some pretty interesting items, such as a glow in the dark patch, some collectible chalk to draw your doors, an original Betelgeuse poster, and more. As for bonus features, those have not been announced at this time.

The Beetlejuice 4K Blu-ray gift set comes housed in The Handbook For the Recently Deceased, which is a nice added bonus and also limited edition. The set is currently up for pre-sale in all of the usual places, so if you want the set, it might be a good idea to go ahead and pre-order it now. For fans looking for just the regular 4K edition, it is believed that will come later this year. Hopefully we'll get some more details about that release and the additional bonus content included in the gift set in the near future.

Beetlejuice revolves around a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who become ghosts haunting their former home. They recruit the help of the obnoxious, devious poltergeist named Betelgeuse (pronounced and occasionally spelled Beetlejuice in the movie and portrayed by Michael Keaton) from the Netherworld, who tries to scare away the new inhabitants (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder). The movie was a critical and commercial success at the box office, thanks to Keaton's completely unhinged performance, which almost didn't happen.

Originally, Tim Burton wanted to recruit Sammy Davis Jr. to play the lead part in Beetlejuice. However, producer David Geffen had another idea and suggested that the director talk to Michael Keaton. The two hit it off instantly, and Keaton was allowed to run free as the poltergeist, which ultimately led to him landing the part in Burton's next movie, 1989's Batman. The casting of Keaton as Bruce Wayne was originally seen as a controversial one, but time has proven the actor to be a fan-favorite version of the Dark Knight, with many still wanting him to come back to the role.

It wouldn't be a proper Beetlejuice talk without mention of the long-awaited sequel, which probably won't end up happening. There has been talk about it for decades now, but nothing has really come of it. The studio was pressuring Tim Burton for a sequel directly after the first one hit theaters and he pitched them the idea of Betelgeuse unleashing his mischief on the Hawaiian islands, which has been talked about quite a bit over the years. For now, it seems like the idea is dead, which should be okay with long-time fans who are happy with the original. The Dawn of the Discs Twitter account was the first to reveal the Beetlejuice 4K news.

***NEW TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT***

Coming to 4K UHD on 9/1!



Beetlejuice: 4K UHD Gift Set!



Pre-order: https://t.co/tQAdhcMFP9pic.twitter.com/0Nr8s9UqKn — Dawn of The Discs (@dawnofthediscs) June 10, 2020