It's Showwwwwwwtime!! I don't know about you, but I'm a massive fan of director Tim Burton. Well, at least his older films such as Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, Batman, Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow to name a few. Oh, and let's not forget one of Burton's earliest classics Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton as the ghost with the most, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and a young, eternally black-clad Winona Ryder, as the loveable emo Lydia Deetz. The film is one of the most visually splendid of our time and plays on repeat at my house throughout the Halloween season.

And if you're as big of a fan of the Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice as this guy, then you'll be battling all the Sandworms to get at this upcoming feature-length documentary film entitled: Documentary For The Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice. The retrospective documentary is heading our way from The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, who has teamed with French filmmaker Fred China, and producer Lee Leshen to bring us all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans. We all know from his recent ability to snag Robert Englund to return as Freddy for an episode of The Goldbergs that Adam F. Goldberg is a horror fan, but Leshen is no stranger to these retrospective-parts either. The man had a hand in the making of such recent classics of the retrospective subgenre such as Back in Time, which was about the Back to the Future trilogy, and Ghostheads, which was (obviously?) centered around the rabid fandom of Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman's 1984 horror-comedy classic Ghostbusters.

The crew has officially labeled themselves, "The Beetle-Team" and are proud to launch a new crowdfunding campaign to help make the documentary. The film will cover all the aspects of the Beetlejuice production: from filming in East Corinth, Vermont, to the stop-motion and special effects work, as well as a series of exclusive interviews and rare behind the scenes archives acquired by the director Fred China over the years.

To be a bit more specific, the documentary will showcase interviews with cast and crew, behind the scenes photos and videos, rare production archives such as concept arts, blueprints, etc., a tour of East Corinth, Vermont, and interviews with people of East Corinth who were there for the filming. The movie will also feature fun extras like meeting fans that create great stuff about the movie, along with props collectors. The documentary will also feature never-before-seen archive footage, including stop-motion sequences digitized in 2K especially for the occasion, and you will also be able to enjoy an original soundtrack for the documentary by Alexandre Poncet. And if all of that wasn't enough, The Beetle-Team may even be adding more content in the future.

You can check out the documentary's teaser trailer below. After that, you can head on over to the film's Kickstarter to throw a few bucks the filmmakers' way, and snag tons of cool perks, including the finished film on Blu-ray. Usually, I'm not too into sharing Kickstarter campaigns, but this is one of the most impressive I've seen in my time. No joke. And the perks are out of this world. If nothing else, these guys know how to put together one hell of a Kickstarter page. Take notes, people! The documentary is still in production, but the estimated release date is 2020.