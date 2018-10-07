Tim Burton's classic Beetlejuice is currently in theaters once again to celebrate its 30th anniversary. In addition, an awesome poster has been released to promote the new screenings, which features the Ghost with the Most doing his best to try and scare people back into theaters. Burton's iconic film features an all-star cast including Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O-Hara, and Winona Ryder. In an interview from 2001, Keaton called the movie "100 percent unique," also noting that it is "incomparable," which is right on the money.

In addition to the North American screenings, Beetlejuice will also be screened in theaters in the U.K., France, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Australia, and Latin America. The film is very much a part of pop culture, and for many, it's Tim Burton's greatest achievement. A sequel has been talked about for decades. Last year it was announced that Warner Bros. had hired screenwriter Mike Vukadinovich to pen a new script, but there hasn't been any news since then. Both Michael Keaton and Burton have expressed interest in returning to the character, but admit that it would have to be done under the right circumstances.

While a sequel is a bit of a stretch at this point in time, Beetlejuice is hitting Broadway early next year. The live stage show premieres in Washington D.C. later this month to prepare for it Broadway debut. Alex Brightman from the School of Rock musical is taking on the role of Beetlejuice in the new stage production and Sophia Anne Caruso, who appeared in the David Bowie musical Lazarus, is playing Lydia Deetz. The show is going to have to be pretty weird to live up to the horror comedy zaniness of the film.

If the stage show and new screenings of Beetlejuice weren't enough, Hot Topic has just announced a themed palette dedicated to the movie. The new product is called Beetlejuice Handbook for the Recently Deceased and features a 12-pan palette, which are shaped as tiny coffins. The palette looks exactly like the Handbook for the Recently Deceased from the film, which may be worth buying for that fact alone. It will now be easier than ever to get those Beetlejuice makeup colors down for this Halloween.

Beetlejuice is currently screening in theaters across North America, so go check it out on the big screen if you get a chance. The movie originally hit theaters in 1988 and won the Academy Award for Best Makeup as well as the Best Horror Film at the 1988 Saturn Awards. The film grossed over $73 million domestically during its initial run and was the tenth highest grossing movie of the year upon its release. While a sequel isn't coming any time soon, you can relive the original Beetlejuice experience in theaters for a limited time. You can check out the latest poster for the movie below, thanks to the Core of Movies Twitter account.