Recently AMC owned horror streaming service Shudder has been giving more bang for your buck and it looks like their latest addition to their extensive horror documentary library is going to make many genre fans happy. Entitled Behind The Monsters, Deadline reported that the original series has been ordered by Shudder to feature six episodes dedicated to the greatest characters to have slashed and hacked their way through cinemas, and while more are likely to follow, they are kicking of with six of the biggest names in horror: Michael Myers, Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger, Chucky, Pinhead, and Candyman.

Each of the blood-splattered monsters of horror will get their own episode, and while they have all been around long enough to have featured in multiple "making of" documentaries and biography series', Shudder believes that there is still more to be told about the creation and the inspiration behind the six most prolific demon serial killers in history. For any horror fan, there is always more to know and see, and having watched some of Shudder's previous original documentaries, they often don't come any more exhaustive and in depth.

While hardened horror fans who have grown up being haunted by these characters, there may not be much that we don't know about them, but there is a whole new generation that may not be fully aware of where most of them started. Jason and Freddy haven't been seen on screen in over a decade thanks to multiple legal reasons, while there have been reboots of Chucky and Halloween in the last few years and new takes on Hellraiser and Candyman incoming, so now is probably as good a time as any to give a lengthy history lesson to those believing that these new incarnations are where it all began for these 30-40 year old abominations.

Like many of Shudder's documentaries, the series will feature interviews with writers, directors and stars of the original movies that created these characters, as well as various experts and fans including other filmmakers, podcast creators, biographers and horror writers who will discuss the characters and their impact on movie history across the decades. Shudder's Horror Noire series is a likely template for the series, and everyone will likely find something out that they didn't know before when the deep dive goes deeper than any other documentary would dare.

The non-exhaustive list of participants across the six episodes looks like this:

Candyman, featuring interviews with the original Candyman director Bernard Rose and stars Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen and Candyman (2021) Director Nia DaCosta.

Chucky, with interviews with Child's Play (1988) creator/writer Don Mancini, director Tom Holland and star Catherine Hicks, along with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif himself.

Jason Voorhees, including interviews with long-term Jason actor Kane Hodder and special effects legend Tom Savini.

Michael Myers, featuring interviews with actor Nick Castle from Halloween and the new Halloween films from Blumhouse, as well as Halloween (2018) stunt actor James Jude Courtney.

Freddy Krueger, including interviews with A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) stars Heather Langenkamp and Lin Shaye, as well as Special Effects Designer Jim Doyle, and who wouldn't expect an appearance from Robert Englund who is still a great lover of the genre and character.

Pinhead, including an interview with Hellraiser actor Doug Bradley and others.

The premier episode of the series will arrive on Shudder on October 26, just in time for Halloween, with new episodes releasing weekly after that.