The first Being the Ricardos trailer has been dividing the internet in the hours since its release. For many fans, it has renewed the disappointment that Debra Messing doesn't play Lucille Ball in the biopic. Nicole Kidman will instead play Lucy in the Aaron Sorkin-directed feature with Javier Bardem co-starring as Desi Arnaz. When the casting news was first announced, many of Messing's fans cried foul, feeling that she would have been the perfect Lucille Ball based on her performance as Lucy on Will and Grace.

On Tuesday, the Being the Ricardos trailer arrived, giving us all a good look at the the new Lucille and Desi. The trailer is now dividing the internet, as some I Love Lucy fans are intrigued while others are disappointed. Many of those feeling dismayed are fans of Debra Messing who'd been hoping she would get the opportunity to play Lucille Ball in a biopic. They're making their opinions known with one fan writing, "I'm sorry, but I will never get over Debra Messing not getting this role. I know this isn't a comedy, but seriously.. she IS Lucy."

I'm sorry, but I will never get over @DebraMessing not getting this role. I know this isn't a comedy, but seriously.. she IS Lucy. — Ryan W. O'Connell (@ryguy895) October 19, 2021

Someone else reiterates that this isn't a problem with Nicole Kidman personally. It's just that the trailer renewed this fan's disappointment that Messing didn't get the role. As the tweet reads, "Nope. Sorry. The only actress who could have believably played this role & told the story was Debra Messing. She has it all - the look, the voice, the comedic timing. I like Nicole Kidman, but this is a HUGE miss for me."

Nope. Sorry

The only actress who could have believably played this role & told the story was @DebraMessing



She has it all — the look, the voice, the comedic timing

I like Nicole Kidman, but this is a HUGE miss for me pic.twitter.com/3NwJxPli6d — Jackie S ???????????? (@KaysGramma) October 19, 2021

Another tweet puts it: "They missed the boat by not hiring Debra Messing for this role. Nicole is a great actress, but Debra is basically a reincarnated Lucy...looks, comedic timing, and she's just damn hilarious!"

They missed the boat by not hiring @DebraMessing for this role.

Nicole is a great actress, but Debra is basically a reincarnated Lucy…looks, comedic timing, and she’s just damn hilarious! — HeyHeyPaula⭐️⭐️ (@PugmomSTC) October 19, 2021

The good news for the Being the Ricardos team is that Kidman's take on Lucille Ball in the trailer has others convinced to give the movie a shot. One person said, "I was kinda living for the #BeingTheRicardos back & forth between who shoulda played Lucille Ball, Debra Messing or Nicole Kidman - a moot point now - Kidman appears to have nailed it, she's an incredible talent, no doubt. Character actor is hard though."

I was kinda living for the #BeingTheRicardos back & forth between who shoulda played Lucille Ball, @DebraMessing or Nicole Kidman - a moot point now - Kidman appears to have nailed it, she's an incredible talent, no doubt. Character actor is hard though. https://t.co/LZnmqPIVgr — DouglasJonesNews (@enterobanger) October 19, 2021

Another fan said, "I loved it. I am so excited! Too many people are focused on Nicole Kidman not being Debra Messing. The problem with that is neither of them can ever be Lucy Ricardo but this movie is about Lucille Ball the woman behind the camera & her real life."

I loved it. I am so excited!



Too many people are focused on Nicole Kidman not being Debra Messing. The problem with that is neither of them can ever be Lucy Ricardo but this movie is about Lucille Ball the woman behind the camera & her real life. — SOLIDARITY!✊???? (@AwYibs) October 19, 2021

Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed Being the Ricardos. Along with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the movie stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda as their I Love Lucy co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance. Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, and Clark Gregg also star. The movie focuses specifically on one week during the production of I Love Lucy when the real-life married couple encounter trouble that threatens both their marriage along with their careers.

Being the Ricardos will have a limited released in movie theaters on Dec. 10. This will be followed by a streaming released on Amazon Prime Video no Dec. 21, 2021. You can see what other fans are saying about the trailer on Twitter.

I still get annoyed when is see something about the Lucy and Ricky movie cause I just can't believe they went with Kidman. No offense to her and I get she's a bigger name, but Debra Messing was meant to play that role. — Jennifer ???????????????????????? (@LanyJennifer) October 19, 2021

Still think this should have been Debra Messing. Also Javier is not giving me Ricky vibes https://t.co/xAZohmwktR — Show must go on (@Squirrely007) October 19, 2021

I've said it before and I will say it again, this is the only person who was made for that role. @DebraMessingpic.twitter.com/FvHTV2jgwg — DiscoDiva (@DiscoDiva) October 19, 2021

What a travesty, Debra Messing was robbed of the role she was born to shine in. Nicole Kidman is a fine actress - no disrespect- but is absolutely the wrong choice. https://t.co/lsMEoxuaPG — Laurel Allison (@ReynoldsLaurel) October 19, 2021

I'm still not 100% sold on Nicole Kidman (they done Debra Messing wrong) but J.K. Simmons as William Frawley AKA Fred Mertz is spot-on casting. https://t.co/8ZsFc8Ygun — I'm Just Stabbin ???????????? (He/Him) (@YvisC) October 19, 2021

Such a bad decision. Debra Messing is the obvious choice to play Lucy! — ⚜️Not THAT Karen (FULLY VAXXED!) ???????? (@KarenFromKennah) October 19, 2021

okay but debra messing was right there and actually looks like lucille ball



like, I don't think I'd know who they were supposed to be portraying if I saw this with no context.



meh. I'd rather watch the Lucy episode of Will and Grace, tbh. https://t.co/RZV8Bmktmg — lindspooky season | cor cordium (@lindieface) October 19, 2021

Debra Messing is a great dramatic actress as well as a comedian. I think they made a mistake. Just say’n. Nicole Kidman doesn’t sound anything like Lucy and I can only hear her accent. Ugh. — LUCY (@Lockdown_Lucy) October 19, 2021