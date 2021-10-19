Aaron Sorkin, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have created something "friggin' amazing" if you ask Lucie Arnaz, daughter of the legendary duo, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Being the Ricardos shows the audience a week in the lives' of Lucy and Desi on the set of their iconic sitcom I Love Lucy. It was a week of events that nearly cost them everything.

This summer she described the film, explaining, "It takes place, primarily, during rehearsals for one of the shows. There are a few scenes where they're at their house in Chatsworth, before working, after working. There are two or three short flashback scenes to her life before I Love Lucy, when she worked on the radio show, when she was trying to convince the network to hire dad. But stuff happens that week that didn't happen altogether the way Aaron has written it."

"He's taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn't happen at the same time. But you do learn a lot about what it was like back then. His dialogue is always incredible. And I think he treated my mother and my father really well. I think they are accurate composites of these people. And what I've seen of it... I haven't seen any of the rushes, but I was on the set for just two days. What I saw was extraordinarily classy and first rate. The people that he has cast are just really great performers."

Although Lucie Arnaz is an executive producer on the Nicole Kidman movie, she did not have final say. She fought to have certain scenes removed that she said didn't happen. Although she lost the battle, she believes her parents stepped in, in their own way. And that she knows they would be proud to have their story told.

"Wouldn't they just be so proud? I'm sure they are. I mean, I know they know. And I'm sure that they've helped all of these other things come to fruition. I'm sure of that. The energy still exists, and they're a part of it. I know it. And when things don't happen right, I know they're a part of that too. I mean, there are certain scenes that I wished hadn't been in the feature film. I couldn't get my way and have them taken out, but they weren't accurate. And I thought, 'That shouldn't be in there, because that never happened. That's not true.' And it's not just theatrical license, it just wasn't true. And the day they shot the scene, the sprinklers went off on the set and destroyed the whole set."

Being the Ricardos was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Alongside Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the cast also includes J. K. Simmons and Nina Arianda portraying William Frawley and Vivian Vance respectively, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, and Clark Gregg. There is also a documentary in the works, directed by Amy Poehler and produced by Ron Howard that takes a deep dive starting from the very beginning. Lucie says we can aspect it to hit Amazon Prime Video around Christmastime.