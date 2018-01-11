Bleecker Street has released the first trailer and poster for Beirut (formerly known as High Wire Act), which presents a compelling tale of the violent strife the world witnessed in the capital city of Lebanon in the early 1980s. While this thrilling drama isn't based on a true story, the trailer sets the story in at the same time as the Siege of Beirut, during the 1982 Lebanon War. Given the violent landscape we see here, it's likely this fictional tale is set against the backdrop of real-life events.

The story centers on Mason Skyles (Jon Hamm), a U.S. diplomat who was Deputy Chief of Mission in Beirut in 1972, but he would flee Lebanon after a tragic incident at his home that resulted in the death of his wife. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives (Rosamund Pike and Dean Norris) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind, Cal (Mark Pellegrino). In the 10 years Mason was gone, Cal has become the head of all Middle East operations, making him quite the important hostage. However, the negotiation process becomes quite tricky, when the terrorist demands seemingly can't be met.

After meeting with the terrorist, Mason learns that he will trade Cal Riley for the return of his brother, an even more dangerous terrorist known as Rafid Abu Rajal, who we learn has been responsible for the Munich Olympics terrorist attack, an attack in Madrid and the hijacking of Flight 305 that resulted in the deaths of 46 people. The big problem is, no one knows where to find Rafid Abu Rajal, not even his own people, and his brother has given Mason just six hours to deliver him, while a massive war is being waged on top of it all between Israel and Palestine.

Brad Anderson directs Beirut from a script by Tony Gilroy, with the writer also producing alongside Ted Field, Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat and Mike Weber. This marks Brad Anderson's first feature in four years, since 2014's Stonehearst Asylum, but the filmmaker has been keeping busy on the small screen in the interim. He has directed episodes of Forever, Zoo, Hand of God, The Man in the High Castle and The Sinner, along with the pilot episodes of Frequency, The Brave and the upcoming Titans. Tony Gilroy is best known for writing the Bourne trilogy and most recently for re-writing and overseeing the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story reshoots.

Bleecker Street has set an April 13, 2018 release date, arriving in limited release. As of now, only one movie is slated for wide release that weekend, 20th Century Fox's The New Mutants, but there are a number of other films opening in limited release that weekend, such as A24's Prayer Before Dawn, Sony Pictures Classics' The Rider, Fun Academy's Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero and Strand's Zama. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Beirut below, courtesy of Bleecker Street YouTube.