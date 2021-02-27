Bella Cruise has just gotten a lot of attention for posting a rare picture of herself on social media. The 28-year old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight in an effort to let her artwork speak for itself. Cruise sells t-shirts, art prints, tote bags, and other goods on her website, which has gained popularity in recent years. However, the artist is notoriously private and rarely shares images of herself.

Bella Cruise chose to share a snowy selfie in order to promote some new art prints that she currently has up for sale on her site. "Same face, new prints now available on the shop," Cruise wrote. Fans of the artist were quick to compliment her in the comments section. "Beauty, love the new prints!" wrote one fan, while another said, "Beautiful Bella!" Cruise sells most of her prints for $25 and up and seems to be doing quite a bit of business with her latest post.

While it isn't confirmed, it is believed that Bella Cruise took the selfie at her home in the U.K., which she shares with husband Max Parker. In an interview from last year, Nicole Kidman said, "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English." Kidman went on to say, "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little." Cruise launched the BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) clothing line in 2018 with the support of both of her parents, who live in different countries.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001, and in addition to Bella, they also have a son, Connor, who is 26-years old. Nicole Kidman spoke about her children in a 2018 interview, "They are adults," she said. Both children have followed in Tom Cruise's footsteps and stayed in Scientology. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe-that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here," said Kidman at the time.

Nicole Kidman is no-longer a Scientologist, even though she made it up high in the ranks while married to Tom Cruise. Kidman reportedly rose to Operating Thetan Level II (OT II), and was just one level away from "learning about the evil galactic overlord Xenu, his spacecraft, and the exploding volcanoes," said an insider with knowledge of the situation. While she's no longer involved with the Church, she back the decisions of her children. "I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family-I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love," said Kidman. You can check out Bella Cruise's latest Instagram selfie above.