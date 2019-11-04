Bella Thorne is getting prepared to make her feature-length debut as a director. The actress has been dipping her toes into the world of directing lately. The project is being described as an "elevated thriller," which was written by Zander Cote. No information about the plot has been revealed at this time.

In addition to directing the Untitled Bella Thorne Mystery Thriller, the acclaimed actress will also be taking on a supporting role, though it's unclear what that role will be. Eric B. Fleischman's Defiant Studios, David Bernon of Burn Later Productions, and Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures will produce the project together.

David Bernon says, "We are thrilled to partner with Bella on her feature directing debut." Bella Thorne directed a Pornhub movie and enjoyed the experience. "She's about to leave an indelible mark on the genre, and we can't wait for audiences to discover her bold vision." In addition to being a famous actress, Thorne is a best-selling author, philanthropist, musician, and entrepreneur. She recently directed a commercial for her own cannabis company, which was released on Halloween and featured a Mad Hatter's tea party-type vibe.

Bella Thorne partnered with PornHub to make an adult movie earlier this year. The decision caught a lot of her fans off guard, but as the actress says, she was not able to find a traditional studio to put out Her and Him. Thorne made the movie under the PornHub Visionaries Director Series, but it was only a short. She was surprised how much fun she had making the movie and even ended up winning the PornHub Visionary award in October for her work. She attended the ceremony to accept the award and announced another partnership with PornHub to help put an end to DeepFake pornography.

Bella Thorne says, "People are kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive(ness) between a male and a female," when she was shopping Her and Him around. However, the Romeo and Juliet story caught the eye of PornHub, who agreed right away to help make it. While there is a disturbing love story going on, it also has some very graphic adult scenes, which Thorne had fun directing. From there, she decided that she wanted to do more work behind the camera.

It is unclear when Bella Thorne will start work on her latest directorial project. As of this writing, we don't even have a title, so more news is expected to drop soon. With that being said, one can easily see Thorne stepping behind the camera of her first feature-length early next year. For now we'll just have to wait and see what else she has planned for her new endeavor. One has to wonder where the young artist finds so much time to do all of these projects. Deadline was the first to announce Bella Thorne's feature-length directorial debut.