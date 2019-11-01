Bella Thorne has been accused of glamorizing physical abuse with her Halloween makeup. The 22-year old actress/director posted some images on social media the day before Halloween to show off her skills. While a lot of her fans found her makeup skills to be impressive, there were a lot of fans who deemed the images as insensitive. Thorne made her face look like it was bruised with a black eye, swollen jaw, and a bloody lip. One can easily see why some fans were caught off guard by the images when not reading the caption.

Bella Thorne captioned her photos with, "Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo." The makeup does look very real. Upon first glance it looks like Thorne was beaten. "Why is glamorizing being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?" one person asked in the comments section of her post. Another person said that it looked like domestic violence. Thorne has been very open about past trauma and abuse in her life, so some found the images to be a bit problematic.

"I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such," said another one of Bella Thorne's fans on social media. The pictures were posted before Halloween and the actress appears to have dressed up as a girl scout in skimpy clothing for the actual day. Thorne has yet to comment on her Halloween makeup photos and more than likely will not address them at all.

Bella Thorne has been in the news quite a bit lately, mostly due to her directorial debut for PornHub. Thorne made an adult movie that centers on abuse and control in a relationship, which has also been deemed controversial. Thorne admits that she was not able to find a traditional studio that was willing to help bring her vision to life, so she was more than happy when PornHub stepped in and helped her out. As a result, Thorne ended up wining the Vision Award at the second annual PornHub Awards back in October. The movie is called She and Him and can only be seen on Pornhub with a premium account.

After working on her She and Him Pornhub movie, Bella Thorne took on making a commercial for her cannabis brand, Forbidden Flowers. She posted the full commercial on her Instagram account yesterday and it is far less racy than her last directorial gig. It looks like the Mad Hatter's tea party, but instead of tea, everyone is smoking marijuana. Thorne is a busy woman and shows no signs of slowing down now as she moves even further past her days as a Disney Channel star. You can check out the Halloween makeup images, along with the new commercial below, thanks to Bella Thorne's Instagram account.