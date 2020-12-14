Bella Thorne has come under fire for claiming she was the first celebrity to join adult subscription platform OnlyFans. This is not the first time that the actress/director's OnlyFans account has caused some controversy over the last year. Thorne turned a lot of heads when she announced that she was starting a premium subscription service for her hardcore fans on OnlyFans. After directing a movie for Pornhub and releasing her own nude images on social media, many were wondering if Thorne would be posting nude images of herself for subscribers to purchase.

Bella Thorne is not producing nude material for OnlyFans, though she does show off a decent amount of skin. She quickly made $1 million in less than 24 hours with curious fans signing up and expecting something different. Real-life sex workers who depend on OnlyFans for their income were very upset at the actress for exploiting the site, while changing some important pay rules for the entire platform. For many, it was seen as a slap in the face.

Now, Bella Thorne is being criticized again for claiming she started the trend of bringing celebrities to OnlyFans. "Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool," Thorne wrote on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. A lot of other celebrities have followed suit and found similar success. Cardi B. set up an OnlyFans account to promote her hit single "WAP," which proved to be a huge success. But, for Thorne, she feels that she was the one who took the heat for doing it first, even though there were other celebrities on the platform before her like Cardi B. and Blac Chyna. The 23-year old is getting roasted by sex workers again on social media.

One person said, "Hey Bella Thorne, I've been making my living on OnlyFans for like a year and a half now after seeing the success other sex workers had been having for quite some time on there. Tell me again how you did it first? Unclear on the timeline." Another person commented, "It's the audacity for me." Another person said, "this the same Bella Thorne who showed up late as f*** to OnlyFans and then screwed everyone over with the price cap? Why do celebrities think they're the first and only people in the world to do things?"

When it comes to the aforementioned "price cap," Bella Thorne offered up a $200 "nude" photograph. However, the actress was clothed in the image, which angered a lot of customers. The 23-year old's big payday also caused the site to cap fan tips at $100 and pay-per-view post charges at $50. Thorne apologized for the changes she caused to OnlyFans, noting that she was only trying to bring attention to the site. Regardless, she keeps bumming out sex workers who are still being hurt financially for her decision to subvert the platform. Page Six was one of the first outlets to report on Bella Thorne bumming out the OnlyFans crew again.

Hey @bellathorne, I’ve been making my living on onlyfans for like a year and a half now after seeing the success other sex workers had been having for quite some time on there. Tell me again how you did it first? Unclear on the timeline. — future mrs. hunter biden (@themeredith) December 13, 2020

It’s the audacity for me pic.twitter.com/1nYHHmYZFX — XenaSage (@XenaSage) December 13, 2020

this the same Bella Thorne who showed up late as fuck to onlyfans and then screwed everyone over with the price cap? Why do celebrities think they're the first and only people in the world to do things? pic.twitter.com/AcaWhuc9Hr — ☁️ ramona • top 5.2%☁️ (@ramonaonlyy) December 14, 2020

Bella Thorne: I’m the first celebrity to make an onlyfans



Reality: pic.twitter.com/9eN3msTAfk — forestmama🦋🍃🌸🦞 (@forestbonnieMFC) December 13, 2020

ugh @bellathorne i used to be a big fan of yours, but girl this is not it.



if you actually read any of the criticisms of your actions you would know you did not "take the hit" for simply making an only fans— you got *rightfully* called out for screwing over sex workers. https://t.co/vzb0l9S7q9 — Mallory St.George (@mallorystg) December 14, 2020

bella thorne suggesting that onlyfans is merely a ‘trend’ says it all, huh. didn’t she singlehandedly fuck up the app entirely, ruining revenue streams for sex workers? like fuck off lmao — knox (@showponyboyx) December 14, 2020

Bella Thorne pls stfu you did not invent only fans 🙄 — Madison (@Madisonauguste_) December 14, 2020

Bella Thorne should have her money and housing taken from her if she can honestly claim that the impoverished sex workers on Onlyfans are "copying her". If they are, then you should be no stranger to fighting against poverty. — Xschxtxnix (offline 23/6) (@MeropeIsPissed) December 14, 2020

not bella thorne acting like she discovered onlyfans pic.twitter.com/Zaec1MegUf — noot noot (cait) (@NETFLlXUS) December 14, 2020

Can’t believe Bella Thorne invented only fans 😍😍😍😍😍queen 😍 — 🤮mecs (@hyphylilbitch) December 13, 2020