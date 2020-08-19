Bella Thorne has officially launched an OnlyFans account. The actress/writer/director says that she started the account to "fully control my image; without censorship." Thorne has been pushing boundaries over the years and made waves in 2019 when she directed her own adult movie for Pornhub in order to advocate for herself and other women when it comes to owning their sexuality. In addition, the OnlyFans page should be able to earn Thorne quite a bit of money, especially since her posts on Instagram and Twitter practically go viral on their own.

Bella Thorne fans can subscribe to her OnlyFans for $20 a month. There's already whispers that she will be able to pull down $1 million every month from her diehard fans. "OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me," Thorne said in a new interview. Her page is live and fans can head over and sign up right now.

The OnlyFans paid subscription site is gaining in popularity and with a star as big as Bella Thorne joining, it's only going to get bigger. At this time it's unclear what exactly Thorne will be posting on the site, though there are already several posts up for paid subscribers. Thorne is well-known for putting out her own nude images after someone tried to blackmail her with them for financial gain. So, if she decides to do nudity on OnlyFans, it will be a way of her controlling every aspect of it, while making money at the same time.

Bella Thorne currently has 25.5 million followers on Instagram, and she promoted her OnlyFans to them today with a pretty suggestive bikini video. If only a fraction of those followers subscribe, the actress will be able to fund whatever projects she wants for the foreseeable future, which means she'll have even more freedom within the entertainment industry, while also creating her own rules along the way. This could be a move that a lot of models and actresses take in order to take more control over their presence on social media and make some money in the process.

With the public health crisis still going on, many in the entertainment industry are looking to make some kind of money. Movie productions are still shut down, theaters are still closed, and the list keeps going. Bands who would normally be out on the road and playing shows, can no longer do that in the United States, which has led to some creative new possible revenue streams. Noise band Daughters recently launched a Patreon account, which is similar to OnlyFans. They offer up demo recordings, special merchandise, commentary tracks, and a lot more for a monthly fee. Other bands and artists will be following suit, if they haven't already. As for Bella Thorne, the "Life of a Wannabe Mogul" singer seems to be a real-life leading mogul in the entertainment industry now. You can head over to Bella Thorne's Instagram account to get details on how to sign up for her OnlyFans.