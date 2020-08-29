Bella Thorne sure has caused a stink over her OnlyFans account. She created her own personal profile earlier this month, making over $1 million dollars on the first day. Within a week, she'd taken over $2 million from fans. She'd planned to make a documentary about the experience with indie director Sean Baker, who won acclaim for his films The Florida Project and Tangerine. Following backlash from original content creators on OnlyFans and sex workers who believe Bell Thorne is doing the app a disservice, Sean Baker has now disavowed any and all connection to Bella Thorne and her proposed OnlyFans movie.

It appears that Bella Thorne will move forward with her documentary about OnlyFans, but Sean Baker definitely won't be behind the helm. Bella Thorne has angered sex workers who rely on OnlyFans for income, especially with the nation still locked in a public health crisis. Those responsible for the backlash believe Thorne's move to the site has lost them untold amounts of money. OnlyFans is known for featuring more adult content than what you'd find on other social media outlets like Instagram and Twitter. But Bella Thorne is refusing to do nude content, and many believe this is a swindle.

Access to Bella Thorne's OnlyFans account cost those willing to pay $20 a month. Her personal profile launched on August 19 to the tune of $1 million dollars in a 24 hour time period. This set a new record for the site. Bella Thorne has been making money off her subscribers ever since.

Bella Thorne specifically named Sean Baker as the director of her OnlyFans movie in an Instagram post saying she was, "excited to talk about the politics behind female body shaming & sex!!! With the amazing director Sean Baker who I'm proud to call my friend." Sean Baker posted a message to Twitter on Friday saying he had nothing to do with Bella Thorne's movie.

"I would like to make it clear that the news of me making a film (documentary or fiction narrative) about Onlyfans and using Bella Thorne as research is false."

Baker has gone onto admit that he did discuss a future project with the former Disney Channel star. But that movie was far off and would, "focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans." He goes onto say this about his on-call meeting with Bella Thorne and the warning he gave the young actress who most recently appeared in this summer's thriller Infamous.

"On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry... I am an ally and have literally devoted my career to tell stories that remove stigma and normalize lifestyles that are under attack. I would never do anything that could possibly hurt the community. So please know that this news is not correct."

Sean Baker went onto announce that he is currently working on two movies, and neither will include Bella Thorne's involvement or anything pertaining to OnlyFans. At this time, Bella Thorne has not commented on Sean Baker's quick distancing from the young starlet. Bella Thorne ascertained in her announcement about OnlyFans that she joined partly as research for her movie.

"I'm super stoked because we are both really interested in the politics of the movie and making sure there's a strong voice. It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users?... You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life - if you want it to, of course."

Bella Throne made her directorial debut with Her & Him, a movie that was exclusively available on PornHub. Following the release of Infamous this summer, Bella Thorne will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which is coming on my birthday, September 10. This news originated at Variety.