Within the first day of joining subscription-based social media platform OnlyFans, former Disney actress Bella Thorne created history on the site by earning more than a million dollars. Before the week was over, Thorne announced that she had made over 2 million dollars on the site, and intended to use her experience on the platform to make a film about the site and the kind of content it generates.

"It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life - if you want it to, of course."

OnlyFans is a site where people can share messages and content that would be considered too explicit for Facebook or Instagram. Thorne is hardly the first celebrity to join OnlyFans. Cardi B and Blac Chyna also have channels on the site, along with a number of reality-tv personalities. But Thorne set a new record in terms of income generated during her first week of joining the platform, which she has said in the past is a path to controlling her online image.

"OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me."

So far, Thorne's OnlyFans account features photos of the actress in bikinis and posing suggestively, but nothing too graphic. Thorne has also stated on social media that she will not be doing nudity on the site, but intends to use the platform to connect with her fans on a more personal level, sending them greetings via voice memo, and offering classes on writing in Final Draft, baking and songwriting.

Thorne also asked her OnlyFans subscribers for suggestions as to the kind of content they would like from her and was immediately flooded with comments of the variety that OnlyFans is known for: tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering and twerking among others.

Despite her foray into more adult-oriented content, Bella Thorne's main passion continues to be filmmaking. The movie she intends to make about her OnlyFans experience has already reportedly roped in acclaimed filmmaker Sean Baker, known for such films as The Florida Project and Tangerine, although the project is still very much in its most early stages, and could be years away from fruition.

Despite Thorne's involvement with OnlyFans raising some eyebrows on social media, her fans have been very supportive of her new venture. The actress will next be seen in Netflix's horror-comedy sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, where she will be reprising her role from the first film as Allison. This was first reported at Los Angeles Times.