Bella Thorne is now an award-winning pornographer for her NSFW PornHub directorial debut. The actress is honored to receive the PornHub Vision Award for her first project with the company. The short film, entitled Her & Him was announced two months ago and premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany in early September and is now streaming exclusively on PornHub Premium. Thorne had this to say about winning the Vision Award.

"I'm honored to receive this award. I'm excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light. Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is... beautiful visionary art."

Bella Thorne's short Her & Him was produced through PornHub's Visionaries Director's Series. The idea behind the new series is meant to profile "unexpected guest directors" bringing their voices and styles to "diversify porn production." Thorne was more than eager to get her story told and was having trouble pitching it to traditional studios, which is when PornHub stepped in. She explains.

"I'm really lucky that Pornhub wanted to come on and produce this with me because originally I was shopping it around a very long time ago and things were very different. People are kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive(ness) between a male and a female and how this relationship can turn quite sour."

Her & Him stars adult entertainment actors Abella Danger and Small Hands. The story revolves around Small Hands discovering that his girlfriend (Abella) is trying to kill him after he finds a Google search on her phone. In the Safe For Work trailer, we see that the couple is very much in love, though it looks like there's some real darkness under the surface. The NSFW version goes off the rails quickly, so consider yourself warned. As for watching the movie, you have to have a PornHub premium account.

Her & Him isn't the only short that Bella Thorne has under her directorial belt. Over the years she has put out movies like Bitch I'm Bella Thorne, P*ssy Mine, and F*ck Me Fire Truck. Obviously, these suggest an edgier take on her more traditional mainstream roles. Over the years, Thorne has starred in Assassination Nation, Amityville: The Awakening, The Babysitter, the Scream series, and Famous in Love.

Bella Thorne will be honored the Vision Award at the second annual PornHub Awards Show, which will take place in Los Angeles on October 11th. It's not clear if Thorne will be in attendance at the awards show or not. She's come a long way since her Disney Channel days and some of her fans are not into her new career path. You can check out Bella Thorne's Instagram post about her excitement for the PornHub award below. You can also check out the Safe For Work trailer for Her & Him.