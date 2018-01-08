Actress Bella Thorne felt inspired by the Time's Up movement at the Golden Globes and decided to share her own personal story of sexual abuse from when she was a child. Since then, fans of the actress have started sharing their own stories with her through social media, which prompted a tearful response from Thorne, thanking everybody for the support while being proud of the young women coming forward to share their stories. The former Disney star posted a tearful video to Twitter, in which she encouraged those fans sharing their own stories, telling them, "I'm so proud of you guys."

In her initial Instagram post, Bella Thorne described how the sexual abuse began when she was a young child and lasted all the way up until she was 14-years old when she gained the courage to lock her bedroom door. Thorne says that she would stay up all night and sit by her door, terrified. She also stated that she was lucky to get out alive and have it stop, noting that other women aren't so lucky. She explains.

"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14... When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated."

This isn't the first time Bella Thorne has mentioned sexual abuse, although she had not previously gone into detail. Back in December an internet troll tweeted about the actress after she posted a topless photo and said, "What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested?" Which prompted the 20-year old to reply with the candid message, "Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney." Thorne then fired back, adding in another tweet, "The world can be a sick place sometimes." Bella Thorne hasn't gone into specifics, but her story has started another movement of young women sharing their stories publically.

After Bella Thorne shared her story online, an outpouring of support came from her fans who took the courage to share their own personal stories of sexual abuse. The stories are intense and are things that no child should ever have to face, but Thorne has allowed a way of public catharsis for everybody to get a dialogue going and setting up a support system for each other. Thorne released a video via Twitter thanking her fans for sharing their stories. She had this to say.

"On Twitter I'm reading about all the people sharing their sexual abuse stories with me, from mine, and I just wanna say, I'm really proud of all you guys. It's such a... I'm really proud. Stay strong. Peace, I love you guys."

Bella Thorne rose to fame on Disney's Shake It Up with Zendaya from 2010 to 2013. She made the transition from Disney to more adult roles as Paige on Freeform's Famous in Love and the 2015 teen movie The Duff. The 20-year-old actress recently starred in the Netflix horror movie The Babysitter. The Time's Up movement is a new initiative launched by more than 300 women in Hollywood to combat sexual harassment and gender inequity in the workplace. You can read more about the Times Up movement below, courtesy of Bella Thorne's Instagram account.