Bella Thorne's initial foray into the world of subscription-based adult content on OnlyFans is off to a rocky start. After a triumphant debut that saw Thorne make over a million dollars in subscription money within the first 24 hours of joining the site, the former Disney star was accused of wrecking the site for less-known content creators by promoting a shift in policy at OnlyFans regarding the maximum amount that subscribers can tip, and extending the time limit before each payout. Thorne took to Twitter to address the criticisms.

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew... — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex. I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry."

The controversy started when a screencap began circulating on the internet which indicated that Bella Thorne was asking for $200 on OnlyFans in return for a naked photo of herself for subscribers, but not following through with the promise. Thorne has claimed the screencap was falsified, and that she had made clear from the start that she will not be indulging in fully-on nudity on the site.

Regardless of the truth of the matter, OnlyFans responded by setting a new limit of $50 on the price that creators can charge for pay-per-view content, along with a maximum $100 tip limit in general. International creators are also saying the payment window has expanded from the previous seven-day limit to 30 days, leading to a lot of backed-up payout trails. Thorne addressed these concerns in a follow-up tweet assuring fans she is trying her best to speak on behalf of her fellow OnlyFans creators.

"Ps. I'm meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I'm sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys."

It remains to be seen if Thorne's overtures will be met positively by her detractors, or they will continue to demand that the actress leave the site so she does not cut into the earnings of regular performers who cannot rely on celebrity fame and giant support staff to help them get noticed on OnlyFans. The entire controversy might also be played out on the big screen someday if Thorne follows through on her previous claims that she intends to make a movie about her experiences on the adult-oriented site.