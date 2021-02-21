Bella Thorne doesn't understand why people are still pitting her up against her former co-star Zendaya. Thorne and Zendaya starred in the Disney Channel's popular sitcom Shake it Up for three seasons, staring in 2010. The show follows the adventures of CeCe Jones (Thorne) and Rocky Blue (Zendaya), as they star as background dancers on a local show, Shake It Up Chicago, while also dealing with life and social status at school together. Bella Thorne claims the two young actresses were pitted up against each other during season one, which led to them not being friendly towards each other.

In addition to starring in Shake It Up, Bella Thorne and Zendaya also appeared in music videos together. Their characters on screen were very close, but things were apparently not that way behind-the-scenes. "It's like we said [in] a couple interviews when we were younger, how we explained how in the first season we weren't friends and it took us those other two seasons of becoming so close," said Thorne in a new interview. You can read what else she had to say about the issue below.

"[It was hard] not having someone pitted against you [before] and then all of a sudden, now everyone is pitting you against each other. That fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season."

In a previous interview, Bella Thorne stated, "We wanted to love each other, but yet we were constantly being put against each other. It was, 'Who's better at this?' and 'Who's better at that?'" Zendaya Coleman and Bella Thorne ended up becoming close friends, but rumors about them feuding still get floated today. Thorne explains.

"Zendaya's amazing. I f***ing love her. She's always been amazing and she's always going to be amazing. I'm just happy that people see that. She's getting the recognition she deserves. That just makes me so happy. I feel like when people put us against each other, it's just like, ... 'Why are you doing this? Is it just because we're women?'"

In 2019, Bella Thorne was targeted by a hacker who threatened to leak her nude photos to the world unless. Instead of paying a ransom, Thorne went ahead and released the nude images on her own, which many people found to be empowering. However, some were critical of the young actress' decision, including Whoopi Goldberg, who put Thorne on blast. In turn, Zendaya stood up for her friend and privately texted her. "Just a reminder you are strong and beautiful inside and out," the Euphoria actress wrote in the text. "You're a light and I'm super proud."

Many more of Bella Thorne's friends came out to support her after the nude images controversy. Thorne went on to embrace her sexuality and further distanced herself from her Disney past, even going on to direct a movie for Pornhub and start an OnlyFans account. As for Zendaya, she has also been taking on far different roles, expanding her talents as an actress in challenging projects, along with parts in the Spider-Man franchise for Disney and Sony. The interview with Bella Thorne was originally conducted by US Magazine.