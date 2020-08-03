Nikki and Brie Bella of WWE and Total Bellas fame each welcomed the births of their new children over the weekend, and oddly enough, the two babies were even nearly born on the very same day. On Saturday, Brie took to social media to announce the birth of her second child with her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. Including a photo of the child's hand alongside that of his parents, the caption reads: "It's a BOY!!! We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Hours later, Nikki took to her own social media to announce that she'd given birth the previous day. This is the first child for Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, following the former WWE Diva's prior engagement to pro wrestling legend and F9 star John Cena. The imageNikki posted is very similar to the one shared by her twin sister, with a look at her newborn's hand. "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki added in the caption.

Of course, it had been expected that the babies may be born pretty close together. Both Bella Twins had been sharing updates with their followers about each of their pregnancies after it had been revealed that the due dates of the children were less than two weeks apart. Because babies often arrive sooner or even later than their due dates, there was no telling which Bella would be having her child first, leading to some fun competition on social media between the two. In fact, it had become a bit of a race between the baby Bellas, with Brie teasing back in July, "Whose baby is coming first!!!????"

The Bella Twins first found worldwide fame in WWE as a part of the company's "Diva Search" talent competition in 2006. They were later signed to contracts and debuted as a wrestling tag team the following year, instantly becoming popular with the fans. They'd continue to wrestle in various storylines over the next several years, at some points even fighting each other before inevitably reuniting later. During their time in wrestling, the Bella Twins each won the WWE Divas Championship as well. After formally retiring from WWE in 2019, the Bella Twins are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Since 2016, Nikkie and Brie have also been starring on their own reality series Total Bellas, a spin-off of the WWE-produced program Total Divas. The show primarily follows the personal lives of the Bella Twins, obviously including frequent appearances from Daniel Bryan. Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a sixth season which is set to premiere in Fall 2020 on E! You can also watch previous episodes of the series on Hulu as well as the WWE Network.

Congratulations to the Bella Twins on the new additions to their families. The birth announcements for the Bellas' new babies were posted by Brie Bella and by her sister Nikki Bella on Instagram.