News about a biopic on the comedy legend John Belushi has been coming and going and coming back again and again for several years now. The last attempt to bring Belushi's life to the big screen, which was being discussed as recently as December, has apparently fallen through, and a different iteration, reportedly titled Belushi, is now moving forward. Happy Endings and Sonic the Hedgehog star Adam Pally is reportedly being eyed to take on the lead role as the beloved Saturday Night Live cast member.

Adam Pally is the just latest in a long line of actors who have been linked to the role in the Belushi biopic, including Emile Hirsch, Adam DeVine, and even Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

Along with Adam Pally, the cast also has Ike Barinholtz on board to play Belushi's comedy cohort and friend, Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd. Barinholtz is known for roles in the likes of the Seth Rogen comedy Neighbors, as well as The Mindy Project, Blockers, and this year's action thriller The Hunt. Though they partnered up for several projects, the pairing of Belushi and Aykroyd is best-known for the creation of The Blues Brothers in 1980, which followed the comedy duo as brothers Jake and Elwood, who, in an attempt to raise money to save the orphanage they grew up in, try to get their old band back together. However, after playing several gigs and making a few enemies, including the police, the brothers face daunting odds to deliver the money on time.

Alongside Barinholtz, Belushi has also lined up Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza to potentially play Belushi's wife, Judith Belushi Pisano. While it is not clear currently whether the real Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi Pisano are on board creatively, the former was previously on board to executive produce the project when it was in development way back in 2013.

David Frankel, whose previous credits include the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me, and One Chance, is on board to direct the long-gestating biopic picture, which was written nearly a decade ago by Wonder and The Pursuit of Happyness scribe, Steve Conrad. The Wolf of Wall Street's Alexandra Milchan and The Silence's Scott Lambert are producing Belushi via their Emjag Productions banner along with legendary casting director Bonnie Timmermann.

John Belushi is fondly remembered as a sheer force of comedic power. Beginning his career as one of the seven original cast members of the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, Belushi went on to steal the show in such comedies as National Lampoon's Animal House in 1978, as well as 1941, The Blues Brothers, and Neighbors. The comic's life was sadly cut short at the age of 33, with Belushi dying of a drug overdose in 1982 after years of addiction and struggle.

The biopic is expected to follow John Belushi during the height of his fame and tell the story of a man who embodied both the glory and the tragedy of the American dream. The script reportedly features a whole host of famous faces, including SNL boss Lorne Michaels, Belushi's fellow hard-partying icon Robin Williams, and musicians such as Keith Richards and Rick James. Here's hoping that Belushi finally gets off the ground, and that Adam Pally can do the larger-than-life man justice. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.