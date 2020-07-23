Surprise! Cartoon Network has released the trailer for Ben 10 Vs. The Universe: The Movie. The reveal was made during a virtual panel the network put on for [email protected] The popular animated series will be expanding to the world of features and, as we can see from this first footage, it is going to be an epic adventure. Per Cartoon Network, this will be "his most epic adventure yet."

The trailer opens up and instantly raises the stakes, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. A tense countdown unfolds as we see various shots from the movie unfold. Ben makes his way to the depths of space and, from there, it gets rather chaotic. It is filled with a wide variety of aliens, intergalactic battles, action and a terrifying warlord, with some humor mixed in for good measure. The footage certainly seems to back up the network's claim that this will be a majorly epic adventure.

Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie will center on a blast from Ben's past returning to do double the damage to Team Tennyson and planet Earth. This forces Ben to go interstellar to save the day. Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world while Ben is away. But when our hero is confused for the villain in space, he must figure out how to get back to Earth to help save it.

The series centers on the fun-loving, 10-year-old and his cousin Gwen, as well as his Grandpa Max. They travel the country during summer vacation in their trusty RV. Once Ben finds the Omnitrix, a mysterious watch-like device that transforms him into 10 different heroic aliens, a world of extraterrestrial superpowers is opened up to him. The show is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. It was created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment (Big Hero 6, Generator Rex), with John Fang serving as executive producer.

Ben 10 originally debuted in 2005 and has gone through several incarnations over the years. It has been met with critical acclaim, earning three Emmy Awards to date. This will be the third movie in the history of the franchise. It was preceded by 2007's Race Against Time, 2009's Alien Swarm and 2012's Destroy All Aliens. The latest movie, which is currently in production, features new characters, settings and powers for Ben. It is the first for the newest iteration of Ben 10, which debuted around the world in 2016.

The series, in its current iteration, is in its fourth season. New episodes debut Sundays at 10:00 am (ET/PT). Ben 10 is also available through the Cartoon Network App as well as VOD. Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie does not yet have a release date set, but it is slated to debut this fall. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Cartoon Network YouTube channel.