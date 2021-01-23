Ben Affleck is done doing movies like Armageddon. The actor is focused on doing things that are more rewarding for himself, as opposed to a giant action popcorn project. With that being said, he is still on tap to once again play Batman in The Flash movie, which will go into production this spring. While many will understand not wanting to do action movies as Ben Affleck approaches 50-years old, there are more than a few actors who keep it going, like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

The Way Back came out early last year, right when movie theaters were shutting down due to the pandemic. At first, Affleck thought it was a "disaster," and recalls, "My movie comes out that I really want people to see and they closed movie theaters. But then they moved it right to streaming." After looking at the streaming in a good light, it changed the actor's perspective for his future projects. He had this to say.

"There was this captive audience of people who are all of a sudden at home, and I think more people saw it than would have gone out to the theater. I think you have to weigh that. So now the line is blurred, and I'm just looking to do stuff that is personally rewarding. I think my Armageddon days are behind me."

Armageddon is a movie that Ben Affleck has talked trash on more than once over the years and many believe that he chose the 1998 Michael Bay movie on purpose when pointing out exactly what he doesn't want to do anymore. The Way Back attracted Ben Affleck because it was a character he could identify with. He says, "People with whom you can identify are more interesting to me because I no longer have the ability to do something when I'm bored halfway through it and hate it." He went on to say, "At this point in my career, I'm a little old. I'm 48, so I don't know how much longer I'm going to be the "not-25-year-old" guy."

When it comes down to it, Ben Affleck judges his future projects on whether or not it is worth it to be away from his three children. "I just can't do it. It's not worth it to be away from my kids. If I'm going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they'll see at some point, hopefully. Although my kids are like, "Dad, we don't want to watch your movies." The actor previously noted that the most rewarding aspect of playing Batman was that he was able to show up to his son's birthday party in full costume.

The Flash may be the last time that we see Ben Affleck in an action movie, unless the character he is playing is someone he can relate to. The actor recently said that he "suffered" through Justice League, so one can't blame him for not wanting to go back to the character for a major role. You can read the rest of the interview with Ben Affleck over at Variety. As a bonus, you can check out Affleck talking trash on Armageddon from the DVD commentary below.