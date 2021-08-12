While Ben Affleck's Batman has been spotted on the set of upcoming DC movie, The Flash, with the character shown in several images riding a brutish looking motorcycle, the actor himself has not yet been spotted under the cape and cowl. Well, that will soon change, with reports claiming that Affleck will begin filming for The Flash as early as next month.

Little nugget for y'all. Ben Affleck reports to set to suit up again as Batman on #TheFlashMovie in September. pic.twitter.com/IVS7N4IDpT — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) August 3, 2021

Coming courtesy of The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez, Ben Affleck is reportedly due to return to the role of The Dark Knight in September, which will no doubt have fans of Batfleck squealing with excitement. So far, the extent of his role in The Flash is largely unknown, but recent set images have shown that the Caped Crusader will feature in a chase sequence in which he will be in pursuit on a monstrous version of the Batcycle.

Director, Andy Muschietti, has also previously offered some clues regarding Affleck's return, calling him "a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," especially as it relates to his relationship with Barry Allen, played once again by Ezra Miller. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story," the filmmaker added. "But their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the DC multiverse, using the comic book arc Flashpoint as inspiration. Thus, it is likely that the movie will find the Fastest Man Alive traveling back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

The adaptation will no doubt be a loose one, with Muschietti expected to make several changes along the way. One such change will be that of the alternate Batman that Barry Allen teams up with. Michael Keaton is due to return as his version of Bruce Wayne in the movie, with set images having proven it, suggesting that he will be the variant Dark Knight rather than Thomas Wayne's violent vigilante. A newly emerging rumor has also claimed that major changes will be made to the villain, with The Flash reportedly scrapping Eobard Thawne AKA Reverse-Flash in favor of an alternate "Dark Version" of Barry Allen himself.

While many of these changes have to be officially confirmed, they certainly line up with what we do know about the movie, which Muschietti has confirmed will be "inclusive" with regards to previous franchises. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4th, 2022. The news of Ben Affleck's Batman return comes to us courtesy of The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez.