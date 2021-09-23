Ben Affleck is making his swansong as the Dark Knight in the upcoming The Flash movie, and while that has been reason enough for fans of Affleck's Batman to start calling for the solo movie that never was again, it appears that his final appearance many not be as big as some people had hoped. Affleck has only appeared in two movies as the Gotham crime fighter,Batman vs Superman and Justice League, and he would have made it a third if he had stuck around for the solo project that has ended up evolving into Matt Reeves'The Batman and ushering in the next iteration of the character. When he was announced as being involved in The Flash' s solo movie, fans were delighted but it now seems that his role in the movie will be closer to a cameo.

Affleck only filmed on The Flash for like a week, are people really still pushing he is more than an extended cameo? pic.twitter.com/B4aOXobZNR — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 21, 2021

In a post by blogger KC Walsh, they suggested that Ben Affleck was on set to record his part in the movie for less than one week. If this turns out to be the case, then it would be the strongest indication that anyone hoping for Affleck to be an integral part of the movie may be in for a disappointing time come next November. That hasn't stopped the #MakeTheBatfleckMovie campaign from rearing its head again, with fans still being under the impression that they can repeat the unlikely success of fan power that was partly responsible for Zack Snyder's Justice League seeing light of day.

The Flash' s producer Barbara Muschietti previously teased Affleck's role in the movie, saying, "Right now he's in a place where he can actually enjoy being Batman. It's a pivotal role, but at the same time it's a fun part." That statement in itself suggests that the outgoing Batman's role is one that is going to bring a bit of humor to the movie, and is therefore likely going to be a short segment in the overall story rather than anything more.

While it seems that this will be a short goodbye for Affleck's Batman, The Flash's other characters are going to potentially get a lot more screen time with new reports suggesting that Sasha Calle's Supergirl is getting her own series on HBO Max. The character will make her debut in The Flash, but will arrive without much explanation as that will be covered in series, which will be in place of the rumored movie that has been in development for a while.

As if that isn't enough, it looks like Michael Keaton's old Batman could be coming back again in that series too. While this isn't any kind of comfort for Affleck's fans, the suggestion that Michael Keaton may not be completely done with the role after The Flash will be great news for those who cannot wait to see him on the big screen again as Bruce Wayne for the first time in thirty years. The Flash is currently slated to arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022, and is also expected to feature as part of DC FanDome this October.