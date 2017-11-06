The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal continues to ripple through Hollywood, but some are trying to do good under the circumstances. Kevin Smith, who made the majority of his early movies with Weinstein, recently announced that he is going to donate all future residuals he receives from those movies to charity. Now Ben Affleck, who worked with Kevin Smith frequently in the past, has revealed he's going to be doing the same thing.

Ben Affleck is currently promoting the upcoming release of Justice League. During a recent interview, he was asked about his thoughts on Kevin Smith, who produced Good Will Hunting and cast Affleck in movies like Chasing Amy and Mallrats, donating all of his Weinstein residuals. The actor then revealed that he's actually decided to do the same thing. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's funny you mention that because once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so I'm giving any further residuals that I get from either a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN. One is Film Independent and the other is a women's organization, and I just didn't want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? I don't usually bring it up."

While it's certainly commendable in many ways to follow in Kevin Smith's footsteps, Ben Affleck's motives could possibly be called into question. Just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal was breaking, Affleck had sexual harassment claims made against him as well. Though they weren't nearly on the level of Weinstein's alleged offenses, it does paint Affleck's decision in a slightly different light. In any case, it sounds like he's at least trying to do the right thing and he hopes others will do the same.

"It was Kevin's idea, I thought it was a good one and I hope it catches on. Some people probably couldn't afford to give all those residuals away, but even if you're doing 10 percent, you know, that's something."

There's also the issue of Brett Ratner. The filmmaker serves as a producer on Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Ratner has had some very serious sexual harassment allegations brought against him recently. Granted, Ratner isn't nearly as involved in these movies as Harvey Weinstein was in Affleck's movies like Good Will Hunting, but it's still something that may need to be addressed.

The interesting thing to note here is that Ben Affleck didn't make some sort of splashy announcement about donating his Weinstein residual checks. He didn't bring it up until prompted by Fox 5 DC, which makes it seem less likely he did this for PR reasons. It seems as though he is just trying to do what he feels is right. You can check out the video interview with Ben Affleck and the rest of the Justice League cast for yourself below.