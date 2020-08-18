Veteran English actor Ben Cross, whose many roles include playing Sarek in J. J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek reboot, has sadly passed away. Reportedly, the performer died after a short illness on Tuesday in Vienna, and there are little other details about his passing. According to the German publication Kurier, he had been in town for treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Born Harry Bernard Cross, the veteran performer came into this world in 1947. From an early age, he began performing in grammar school plays, catching the acting bug at the start of his life. At the age of 22, he was accepted into London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts to further hone his craft. Based on his great work, Cross was awarded the academy's Vanbrugh prize for performance of the year. This led to significant stage roles, making it just a matter of time before Cross would appear in movies and television.

Officially, Cross made his movie debut in 1977 in the famous World War II movie A Bridge Too Far. He'd follow this up with a memorable role in 1981's Chariots of Fire, which saw Cross playing the rival to Ian Charleson in the 1924 Olympics. Both actors would end up winning the Most Promising Artist of 1981 award at the Variety Club Awards because of their performances in the movie. The acclaim would lead to other notable roles in projects like the BBC's limited series The Citadel and the HBO spy movie Steal the Sky.

Another famous role for Cross came in the 1995 movie First Knight, which reunited the actor with his Chariots of Fire co-star Sean Connery. Cross played the villainous Prince Malagant in the movie, the foe to Richard Gere's Sir Lancelot. In 2007, Cross became much more well known when he appeared in the Star Trek reboot movie, playing the role of the Vulcan astrophysicist Sarek. The character was the father of Zachary Quinto's Spock and was featured prominently in the movie.

There are many other places where fans can recognize Cross as well. On the big screen, some of the veteran actor's roles include movies like Cold Sweat, Hellfire, Wicked Little Things, and Jack the Giant Killer. He has also been on famous TV shows like The Twilight Zone, Tales from the Crypt, Dark Shadows, and Spartacus. Cross also played the main antagonist on the Cinemax series Banshee and voiced The Sorcerer on the animated series Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja. Just this year, he also appeared in the Bulgarian movie The Rest is Ashes and was attached to several other upcoming projects.

Cross had been married three times, and his survivors include his wife, Deyana Boneva Cross, and his two children, Theo and Lauren, from his first marriage. We offer our condolences to them at this time. Cross was an accomplished actor with a legacy his entire family can be proud of, and he will certainly always be remembered. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline and the German outlet Kurier.