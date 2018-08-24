For awhile there, it seemed as though Julia Roberts had fallen off the face of the earth. We haven't seen the actress do much in quite a while. Now, she returns in a heartfelt drama that is sure to bring some tears this winter. Today, we have the first teaser trailer for Ben Is Back, and it brings a mother and son reunion between Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges.

Ben is Back will have its World Premiere as a special presentation at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. LD Entertainment, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will then release Ben is Back in theaters December 7, 2018. The movie is written and directed by Peter Hedges, and also features Courtesy B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.

In Ben is Back, 19 year-old Ben Burns (Lucas Hedges) unexpectedly returns home to his family's suburban home on Christmas Eve morning. Ben's mother, Holly (Julia Roberts), is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son staying clean. Over a turbulent㺘 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe. Ben is Back also stars Courtney B. Vance (The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Kathryn Newton (Lady Bird).

Peter Hedges made his directorial debut with the Katie Holmes drama Pieces of April, which hit theaters in 2003. He went onto direct Steve Carell in the 2007 dramatic comedy Dan in Real Life, and followed that up with Disney's The Odd Life of Timothy Green in 2012. The filmmaker is perhaps as well known for his writing projects as his turns behind the camera. He has worked on the acclaimed drama What's Eating Gilbert Grape, A Map of the World, and About a Boy. He also contributed to Pixar's The Good Dinosaur.

Ben is Back marks the second time that Peter Hedges has worked with his son, Lucas Hedges. Lucas appeared in his father's 2007 film Dan in Real Life. The actor is perhaps best known for his turn as Robbie in the Oscar nominated movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He was also in the acclaimed Lady Bird. Other appearances include Manchester by the Sea, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Labor Day. He also played Ritchie in The Slap.

Julia Roberts was last seen in the acclaimed drama Wonder, which came out in 2017. She also voiced the role of Smurfwillow in that year's Smurfs: The Lost Village. She has been relatively selective about the projects she chooses over the past couple of years, with appearances in Jodie Foster's Money Monster and the comedy Mother's Day. She will soon be seen in the upcoming TV series Homecoming, which marks her first substantial role for the small screen. Ben is Back is one of her most prominent projects in this decade.

Roadside Flix brings us our first look at Ben is Back before its big debut at TIFF. Take a look as Julia Roberts prepares herself for a proper awards season. Will this be the movie that brings her Oscar gold?