Four men go missing in the horror thriller Beneath Us, which turns the American dream into a living nightmare for a couple of undocumented day laborers. Max Pachman directs this harrowing account of a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. We have the trailer and poster to check out, with the movie set to hit theaters March 6, which is this Friday.

Have you seen these four men? They were last seen outside a home repair store in Southern California. Surveillance video is currently under analysis and a Special Bulletin has gone out to surrounding areas as the search continues.

Local authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating the missing persons. Identities unknown. Last seen soliciting work at local hardware stores in the are in attire picture above. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the missing persons unit at the main county office.

In select theaters nationwide, March 6, Beneath Us is not quite like any horror movie that has come before it, and touches on timely topics of immigration reform and the lengths some are willing to go to keep undocumented individuals out of the country. An official synopsis has arrived with the trailer and poster. It reads as such.

In Beneath Us, the American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple (played by Lynn Collins and James Tupper). What they hope to be their biggest payday turns into a terrifying fight for survival at the couple's secluded mansion, and those thought to be helpless must prove they can't be discarded so easily.

Max Pachman is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote alongside Mark Mavrothalasitis. Producers include Luis Guerrero, Chris Lemos, Jay Hernandez, William Knochel. The ensemble cast includes James Tupper (Big Little Lies, A Million Little Things), Lynn Collins (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Rigo Sanchez (Queen of the South), Roberto 'Sanz' Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious), Thomas Chavira (Shameless) and Josue Aguirre (Incarnate).

The poster and trailer arrive from Vital Pictures. Though in theaters this weekend, the movie has flown under the radar. It looks like a thrilling dive into the horrors of human torture. So be careful, this probably isn't for the squeamish.