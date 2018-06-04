Well known British actor Benedict Cumberbatch seemingly brought his heroic roles in Doctor Strange and Sherlock to life late last week when he rescued a cyclist from a team of muggers late last week. The muggers were attempting to take the cyclist's bike from him before Cumberbatch stepped in to save the day.

Cumberbatch was in an Uber with his wife Sophie Hunter when they passed by the Deliveroo cyclist who was being attacked by the gang of muggers. Without even hesitating, Cumberbatch reportedly leaped out of the car and sprinted toward the fight. According to bystanders, he pulled the muggers off of the cyclist and then screamed at them and fought them off until they left. He then helped the cyclist up, asked how he was, and hugged him. It was a truly remarkable act that showed how great of a person the British actor really is.

Ironically, all of this took place only a couple blocks away from his fictional home in Sherlock. In almost every iteration of the character, Sherlock Holmes lived on Baker Street, which was not far from where the mugging took place.

Manuel Dias, Cumberbatch's Uber driver, had this to say about the situation.

"I was taking Benedict and his wife to a club - but I didn't know it was him at first. I went to turn down into Marylebone High Street and we saw four guys were pushing around a Deliveroo cyclist. My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away. They turned towards him and things looked like they were getting worse, so I joined in. He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, 'Leave him alone.' Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street. I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest. They tried to hit him, but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn't injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Benedict and ran away."

According to the police report, the muggers have yet to be arrested or identified. Fortunately, nothing was stolen, and neither the cyclist nor Cumberbatch required hospital treatment after the incident. While this is certainly good fortune, we can imagine that things could have panned out a lot differently had the Doctor Strange actor not stepped in.

This act of heroism reported by https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6432784/benedict-cumberbatch-saves-deliveroo-assault/|The Sun is just another example of how great of a person Benedict Cumberbatch truly is. He has made noble actions in the past, such as stepping out in favor of equal pay in the movie industry, but this may be the first time that he has leaped out of a car to help a person being attacked. Not all actors who play movie heroes bring those heroic concepts into the real world, so it is great to see that Cumberbatch does.