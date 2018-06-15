Last week, Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch saved a cyclist who was being attacked by a group of muggers. The story was widely reported, but the actor is downplaying his actions and insists that he's not a hero. The attack occurred in central London, right around the corner from London's Baker Street, which just happens to be the fictional home of the Sherlock Holmes. Witnesses who saw the whole incident take place might beg to differ with Cumberbatch's modesty.

In a quick red carpet interview at the Hay Literary Festival, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked about the incident and what was like to be a hero. However, the actor doesn't see it that way and took time to state that there are plenty of real-life heroes who should get more praise. He explains.

"I'm no hero. There are real-life heroes out there and I'm not one of them."

While Cumberbatch is downplaying his actions, the delivery cyclist who he saved probably thinks differently about the events and the actor's bravery. It sure looks like Benedict Cumberbatch was channeling Doctor Strange or Sherlock Holmes when he leapt into action to save the cyclist.

According to Benedict Cumberbatch's Uber driver, the actor instantly jumped out of the car without warning when he saw the delivery cyclist being attacked by four men. He began to shout at the men to leave them alone and then jumped in the middle of the action. Apparently one man went to hit him and then realized who he was, which caused the rest of the muggers to take off as well. The Uber driver had this to say.

"They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn't injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Benedict and ran away. He asked the rider how he was and when he said, I'm okay Benedict just hugged him."

Nearly a year ago, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe came to the aid of a man who was being mugged in Chelsea. The man was a tourist and was targeted for his expensive bag and wouldn't give it up, which led to the mugger pulling out a knife and slicing his face. While Radcliffe wasn't able to stop the thief who took off on a motorcycle, he was there to comfort the victim until the police arrived. Not quite as heroic as Benedict Cumberbatch, but that's still pretty awesome.

Benedict Cumberbatch doesn't want to be called a hero for his actions to help another person in need, so we'll just call him a good human or model citizen. Too bad more people aren't more like the Infinity War star. As for now, Cumberbatch has been playing coy with his involvement in Avengers 4, though we all know that he'll be there when the movie premieres next year. You can read more of what Benedict Cumberbatch had to say about not being a hero over at The Sun U.K.