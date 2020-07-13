Benjamin Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley and the only son of Lisa Marie Presley, has sadly passed away. According to TMZ, word from law enforcement is that Keough appears to have died on Sunday from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," and authorities believe the death is the result of an apparent suicide. He was just 27 years old.

Lisa Marie's manager, Roger Widynowski, has also confirmed Keough's sudden passing in a statement. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Widynowski says of the news.

In addition to his close link to the famous Presley family, Keough is also known as the son of musician Danny Keough. Marrying in 1988, Danny was Lisa Marie's first husband, and the couple had two children -- Benjamin and actress Riley Keough (The Lodge) -- before the pair divorced in 1994. Famously, Lisa Marie would later marry Michael Jackson for a brief union before marrying Michael Lockwood, with whom she'd have twin girls, making Benjamin the only grandson of Elvis Presley.

Unlike some of his famous relatives, Keough seems to have lived a much more private life. Years ago, while Benjamin was a teen, he reportedly signed a deal with Universal Music to the tune of $5 million, but no music was ultimately released through the deal. Keough kept a very low profile online as well, keeping his personal Instagram account private. Perhaps Keough did not share the same taste for the spotlight as Elvis, even if it was "in his blood." Sometimes, he'd appear in images posted online by his mother, and his physical resemblance to his grandfather has often been pointed out.

"Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage," Lisa Marie once said of the comparisons. "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny." In 2018, she also posted a flashback photo of the event at the Opry from 2012, and it's not hard to see the resemblance to the King of Rock and Roll. In light of this week's devastating news, the comments section of the photo has been quickly filling up with new messages of condolences.

Keough's survivors include his mother, Lisa Marie Presley; grandmother, Priscilla Presley; and his three sisters, Riley, Harper, and Finley. Last year, Lisa Marie posted a photograph of herself along with her four children on Twitter, captioning the image: "Mama Lion with cubs."

At this time, we extend our deepest condolences to Lisa Marie and the rest of Keough's family. May he rest in peace. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out immediately to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the official website at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. Operators are standing by to talk to those in need 24/7. This news comes to us from TMZ.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019