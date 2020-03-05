Director Scott Derrickson has lined up his next movie. The Doctor Strange filmmaker is set to tackle Skydance's long-gestating Bermuda, which is an action/adventure take on the Bermuda Triangle. What's more, Chris Evans is said to be circling the lead role, which would pair Derrickson with the former Marvel star.

According to a new report, Scott Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct Bermuda. Derrickson will work alongside his writing partner C. Robert Cargill. The two previously collaborated on Doctor Strange and the Blumhouse horror hit Sinister. The two were set to work together again on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Derrickson stepped aside as director of the sequel in January. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: Homecoming) penned the most recent draft of the screenplay. Derrickson and Cargill are additionally set to serve as executive producers on the project.

Chris Evans has not signed on the dotted line yet, per the report, but having the former Captain America actor on board would make this an attractive package for a major studio. Evans starred in Avengers: Endgame last year, which effectively concluded his run as Steve Rogers, but that opened the door for many other projects, such as this. Screenwriting duo Mark Swift and Damian Shannon brought the idea to Skydance in 2013 and they've been developing it ever since. Shannon and Swift, taking to Twitter, voiced their support for the new filmmaking team.

"To clarify, this is an original project of ours we set up at Skydance almost a decade ago. It's a story we've always been passionate about and we know Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill and Chris Evans are gonna hit it out of the park. We need more original movies! #bermudatriangle"

Plot details are being kept under wraps currently. All that's being said is that the movie will take place in the Bermuda Triangle, a mysterious area located in the Caribbean where a number of planes and ships have disappeared over the years. Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill also revealed in December that they are adapting a Joe Hill story into a movie. When asked which would happen first on Twitter, Cargill had this to say.

"That [the Joe Hill adaptation] has a script and a home and we will be making it as soon as we're able."

Interestingly, at one point, Sam Raimi was eyed to direct Bermuda. Following Scott Derrickson's exit from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel turned to Raimi to have him fill in the director's chair. Derrickson and Cargill most recently produced an episode of Hulu's Into the Dark anthology series titled My Valentine, which was directed by Maggie Levin. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.

