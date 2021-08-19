Screen Media has released the first trailer for Best Sellers, which pairs up two sharp tongued actors, Sir Michael Caine (The Prestige) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) to tell the tale of a curmudgeonly down and out writer forced to hold up a dusty contract to furnish a book and participate in a book tour. Joining in the road trip from hell is a woman trying to squeeze some cash out of her father's crumbling publishing company.

Aubrey Plaza sums it up, explaining, "I'm a young book publisher that's trying to save my dying publishing house. I'm putting all my eggs in one basket, which is Michael Caine, who plays a legendary author - a novelist whom I've dragged out obscurity, and I'm banking on him to save my business. For me, the movie is really kind of more like a love story between the two of us ... two unlikely, closed-off characters that find out that they need each other at this moment of time."

Asked what it was like to work with the legendary Michael Caine, she gushes, "He is everything that you want him to be and more. He's really one of the most delightful people I've ever worked with in my life. I was just totally like a sponge, absorbing everything that I could. He's so sweet and so fun, just constantly making jokes and telling amazing stories. His stories, obviously, are so incredible, and he's just such a generous, kind soul."

She also spoke of learning the Michael Caine method of acting that she's now adopted. "I will say that I had never seen his masterclasses on acting. A lot of people have seen those videos, but it was just so fun to be in scenes with him, because he goes, "Now look at me, darling. This is what I do. When it's my close-up, here's a trick." He gave me a lot of tips. He'd be like, "When I'm doing a close-up, this eye I save for the camera and this eye I'll look at you. I don't look at you with both eyes. I look at you with one eye and then the other eye I save for the camera." And I'm going, "Michael, no, I'm going to just look at you like a person." And he's like, "Darling, I've won Academy Awards. I promise you. This is how you do it." And I'm like, "You know what, fuck it, I'm going to do what he says." And now I just can't stop doing it. Whether I want to or not, I have the Michael Caine method grilled into me and I will carry that on as I go."

Best Sellers was directed by Lina Roessler and stars Ellen Wong (GLOW), Scott Speedman (Underworld), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride), while Anthony Greico wrote the screenplay that received a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting Award. Catch it in theaters and on-demand September 17.