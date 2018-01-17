Comedic actress Betty White attributes her longevity to vodka and hotdogs as well as having a positive attitude. White just recently turned 96-years old and many fans began to freak out when they saw her name trending on Twitter, fearing for the worse, but were delighted to see that it was all because of her birthday and her sage-like advice of still working in Hollywood after 70-plus years of an amazing career. So fear not, Betty White is trending because she's 96-years old and still kicking ass.

In a recent interview with Parade, the Golden Girls actress was asked to give readers some advice on how to make it through the month of January while giving some insight into her longevity. As it turns out, "Vodka and Hotdogs, probably in that order," are the secrets to Betty White's long and storied career. A recent study suggests that adults who moderately consume alcohol are 20 percent less likely to die of any cause and White might be the new spokesperson for slinging some vodka. However, hotdogs are always bad for you, no matter what, so it's probably this delicate balance of vodka being the good component in Betty White's life while the hotdogs are the bad.

In addition, Betty White attributes her longevity to some good ol' positive mental attitude. The actress says that often times people focus too much on the negative side of things instead of highlighting the positive. She had this to say.

"Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look."

Optimism seems easy enough, especially when you're a few shots of vodka into the day. Maybe the hotdogs are there to help with the hangover the next day, which would result in a healthier, positive outlook on life. Betty White also had some advice for young aspiring actors trying to make it in Hollywood. Her advice is thoughtful and obvious, but seems to have been lost along the way. White still calls it show business for a very specific reason. She explains.

"Do your work, learn your lines and come in prepared. Don't think you can wing it, because you can't. We're in show business, which is fun, but take your business seriously, because it is a serious business."

Advice from The Golden Girls icon Betty White on living a positive life as well as making it in Hollywood should not be ignored. 96 years of living coupled with over 70 years of working in Hollywood pretty much make her an expert on both subjects. If you see Betty White hanging around this week, offer to buy her a shot of vodka or one of the good hotdogs from Costco. Betty White's quotes on longevity were originally published by Parade.