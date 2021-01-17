Television legend Betty White has just turned 99, and fans all across the world are celebrating the The Golden Girls star's birthday on social media. With now just one year to go until White reaches 100, it's a very special day for Betty, and the outpouring of birthday wishes she's getting online shows just how much she is loved by fans after a career in entertainment spanning over eight decades.

One fan tweets, "Happy 99th Birthday to a true American sweetheart, one of the most beloved and treasured performers of our times, the extraordinary Betty White! Here's to many healthy and golden years to come! Brava!"

"Happy 99th birthday to Betty White!! My all time favorite golden girl," says another.

Another tweet from a big fan reads, "Happy Birthday Betty White! I've grown up watching you and you are truly one of the funniest ladies. You are a true icon. I heard you were going to spend your birthday with a couple of ducks. They are truly lucky to have you. Much [love]. Stay safe!"

Similar to countless other posts, another simply says, "Happy 99th Birthday @BettyMWhite ! You are a national treasure!"

White has spent several decades on television, but she might be best known for starring as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. The classic comedy series has maintained a large fan base and is widely considered to be one of TV's greatest sitcoms. More recently, she has starred on other shows like Hot in Cleveland and Betty White's Off Their Rockers.

Last week, White divulged the plans she had to celebrate her 99th birthday. For obvious reasons, she'll be spending it in quarantine like she has been for most of 2020. That doesn't mean she'll be alone, as she's got her animal companions to help keep her company. White also explains that she'll be working on re-releasing The Pet Set, an animal-themed show hosted by White, for a new generation of fans who hadn't seen it in the 1970s.

"You probably didn't ask, but I'll tell you anyway," White told ET. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

In another interview, Betty also told The Associated Press, "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!" The outlet also reports that White's birthday meal will include a hot dog with french fries, delivered along with a bouquet of roses by her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas.

Referred to by White as one of her "favorite shows," The Pet Set originally aired for one season in 1971. Hosted by White, the series highlights the relationship between celebrities and their pets while providing insight on pet care, ecology, and wildlife preservation. Many famous stars appeared alongside White on the series, including Burt Reynolds, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, and Carol Burnett. The series will return with a re-release on DVD and streaming platforms on Feb. 23.

For now, you can celebrate White's 99th birthday by binging episodes of The Golden Girls on Hulu. Happy, happy birthday, Betty, and here's to many, many more!

I think it's your mental attitude. So many of us start dreading age in high school and that's a waste of a lovely life. 'Oh... I'm 30, oh, I'm 40, oh, 50.' Make the most of it.

- Betty White



