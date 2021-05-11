After more than a year, Betty White has been doing all she can to keep herself busy during quarantine, but she looks forward to the day when she can safely interact with her loved ones again. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the 99-year-old Golden Girls star has been keeping to herself at home to stay safe. As White's rep Jeff Witjas recently told TMZ, White's still healthy and safe at home more than a year later, but she's "looking forward to summer when she can safely enjoy the outdoors and regain her freedom."

Per Witjas, White has stayed busy by reading, watching TV, and doing crossword puzzles. From her home, she also helped get her long-lost TV series The Pet Set re-released on DVD and streaming platforms. Though she's healthy, safe, and busy, Witjas adds that the pandemic has severely affected her life in one major way, as White misses the ability to regularly interact with friends face-fo-face. The beloved actress has been making do by writing letters, making phone calls, and limited visits with loved ones through the window of her home.

White currently doesn't have any house pets, leaving her feeling lonely at home more often than not. She does have two duck friends who walk up to her door every day to say hello, and they've been serving as White's closest friends during the pandemic. When the television legend turned 99 in January, she said that she was going to celebrate the occasion by spending the day with the two ducks before staying up as late as she wanted that night.

It's been previously reported how seriously White was treating the pandemic in the interest of keeping herself safe. She rarely ever left the home with an assistant running errands and doing the grocery shopping for her. While she seems eager to see other people again this year, Witjas wouldn't say whether White's been vaccinated, saying that it's a personal matter. He also says it's unclear if and when White will ever return to work. At this time, the focus seems to be on first regaining the ability to safely interact with friends and loved ones again.

Prior to the pandemic, White was attached to star in a new Christmas movie for Lifetime. The untitled movie, which follows White as a woman who just might be Mrs. Claus herself serving as a trainer for Santa impersonators, was originally set to film last year. That shoot was delayed with Lifetime announcing in a statement that filming was pushed back by at least a year.

"We're all still dreaming of a White Christmas with Betty White - unfortunately we will have to wait until 2021," Lifetime's statement read "The movie is being pushed to next year due to COVID filming restrictions."

There's no word yet on if Lifetime still plans to shoot White's Christmas movie this year. While movie and television shoots have since resumed with health and safety protocols in place, White has been much more careful, and there's no pressure in rushing her back to work. As wonderful as it would be to see White back on the screen again, what fans want most of all is for the 99-year-old to be happy and healthy. This news comes to us from TMZ.