Netflix has released the first-look images of their upcoming Between Two Ferns: The Movie. The adaptation stars Zach Galifianakis and was directed by Scott Aukerman. Fans of the hit talk show have been waiting for an update about the project for a while now and it looks like Galifianakis and crew are going out of their way to keep things secret in terms of who will be interviewed in the movie. However, it is believed Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, Bradley Cooper, and Ed Helms will be involved.

Lauren Lapkus and David Letterman have been confirmed to star in Between Two Ferns: The Movie for Netflix. And now that we have our first-look photos, the trailer can't be too far behind. As for what the movie is about, it tells the story of the public access show Between Two Ferns getting discovered by Will Ferrell (who will probably also end up in the movie), which makes Zach Galifianakis out to be a viral laughingstock. The movie shows Zach and his team out on a road trip to get celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

When recently asked about the ferns used in Between Two Ferns: The Movie, director Scott Aukerman revealed that the first handful of episodes of the show used the same plants, but they died. So, they set out to use some new ones in the movie and he hopes fans will keep an eye out for certain changes. As for the idea to use ferns in the first place, Aukerman says it was Galifianakis' idea. He explains.

"When the show started, Zach and I were talking about making a video together, and he said he had one idea, which was he'd always wanted to do a talk show. He had worked in public access and really wanted to call it Between Two Ferns. And I had worked in public access as well; I had a talk show when I was in high school. And that really made me laugh because both of us, having done public-access television, knew that in public access they can't afford any kind of production design elements. So all they have are... you have like a black cyc in the background, occasionally there'd be a sparkle curtain you could pull in front of that, and there'd be two chairs, a table, and then most of the frame would be taken up by these giant plants, these ferns. So it made both of us laugh, the specificity of it. So that's why. I mean, they're a public-television staple."

There never really was an idea to make Between Two Ferns: The Movie until Scott Aukerman and Zach Galifianakis were making a Comedy Central special in 2012. In addition to the interviews, they shot impromptu jokes on the street and had a lot of fun doing so. It's while making the special that they started cooking up ideas for a movie since they were having so much fun. Aukerman says the movie is influenced by This Is Spinal Tap.

Keeping in line with the This Is Spinal Tap idea, the whole movie is improvised with Scott Aukerman and Zach Galifianakis providing rough story outlines. So, they shot most of the movie like a documentary and compiled all of the footage later to make a linear story for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Hopefully the trailer drops soon, because the movie sounds like it's going to be excellent for fans of the original talk show. You can check out the first-look images below, thanks to the See What's Next Netflix Twitter account.

"Zach Galifianakis" returns in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" on Sept. 20 — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/eUyxUcxOPx — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 21, 2019