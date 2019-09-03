We never thought it would happen. But here it is. Zach Galifianakis has successfully turned his Internet talk show into a feature film. Today, Netflix has released the official star-studded trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. And it looks like a hilarious romp across America.

In Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Zach Galifianakis and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Will Ferrell promises his comedy cohort that if he's successful in his endeavor, he'll (maybe) get his own series on broadcast TV. Though it looks like a true uphill battle.

Zach Galifianakis has scored some big interviews for Between Two Ferns in the past, including President Barack Obama and Jerry Seinfeld. The movie is going all out with its all-star cameos, and things kick off with Matthew Mcconaughey, who agrees to an interview only to find himself drowning, quite literally, when the fire alarm system deactivates. Zach Galifianakis even manages to kill off his guest, but Mcconaughey is successfully resuscitated.

Other big name stars appearing in the movie include Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Tessa Thompson. We only get to see a handful of these famous faces in the trailer, but it looks like the movie is definitely saving the best jokes for last.

Between Two Ferns debuted on Funny or Die way back in 2008, and over the past decade, Zach Galifianakis has participated in 21 episodes and even a Comedy Central special. We'll finally get to see the movie when it hits Netflix exclusively on September 20. And there are sure to be plenty of surprises in store when the full movie finally arrives to stream worldwide.

Scott Aukerman, who helped create the series with Zach Galifianakis, co-wrote the screenplay and directs the comedy. He may be best known as the host and creator of Comedy Bang! Bang!, which started as a podcast and then was turned into a successful talk show parody for IFC, which also included Zach Galifianakis on occasion. So the pair definitely know their way around this type of humor. This trailer arrives direct from the Netflix streaming Youtube channel.