Sure, why not! Netflix is shooting a Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis movie in secret. You might not think that the concept would work on the big screen. But half the time we think that, take the Lego Movie for instance, it ends up being the opposite of true. This could be a great comedy classic. A masterpiece. Though, saying it's hitting the big screen might be overstating it.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is being shot as a Netflix original streaming movie. And it will probably be about 80 minutes in length. The concept of the show has Zach Galifianakis sitting between two ferns with a guest that he's not necessarily nice too. There have been some big gets on the Funny or Die show. Brad Pitt once stopped by, and it doesn't get any bigger than President Barak Obama.

Production on Between Two Ferns is already under way, as the movie shoots in secret. Comedian Scott Aukerman, who you may know from his IFC series Comedy Bang Bang, will be directing the movie. He directed many of the Funny or Die segments. And he co-created the show. Zach Galifianakis is confirmed to be once again starring as a version of himself, the inappropriate host of a cable access type talk show. Most of the interviews conducted for Between Two Ferns are uncomfortable for the guest, and their are some very funny awkward conversations. Other past guests have included Jon Hamm, Justin Bieber and Jerry Seinfeld.

The movie won't stray too far from the show. There won't be too many in the wild adventured for Zach. There is an all-star line-up of talent that is shooting or has already shot a segment for the comedy. Confirmed to be in the movie are Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, and Keanu Reeves. Galifianakis' will even be bringing in his Hangover co-stars Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper for what will serve as a mini-reunion for the trio.

The Between Two Ferns episodes have always been launched as a surprise for fans. You never know when one might suddenly pop up. The release has been sporadic to say the least. The first episodes appeared between 2008 and 2014. There was a short break, before Zach returned in 2016 with Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. That video was viewed more than 30 million in a single day. The last episode arrived earlier this year, and featured guest Jerry Seinfeld and rapper Cardi B.

It's safe to say that fans won't be seeing any new episodes before this movie drops. Galifianakis last appeared in the Disney flop A Wrinkle in time. He has been mostly consumed by his FXX comedy series Baskets. He'll next lend his voice to the stop-motion animated movie Missing Link, opposite Jon Hamm. He also has the romantic drama The Sunlit Night coming up in 2019. There is no release date for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, but you can expect to see it streaming sometime in 2019. This news first appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.