Beverly Hills Cop 4 directors Adil El Abi and Bilall Fallah are teasing a possible Bad Boys crossover. The long-awaited sequel to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has been in the works for some time now, but it was announced a few months back that it will be a Netflix project with Eddie Murphy returning as Axel Foley. Even with some forward momentum, the project was affected by the world's state of affairs, much like every other Hollywood project in development at the moment.

Adil El Abi and Bilall Fallah were behind the camera for Bad Boys For Life, which saw Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for some box office success. It doesn't look like the directors have any plans to return to the Bad Boys franchise, but they are still very interested. When asked in a recent interview which character they would love to see team up with Smith's Mike Lowrey and Lawrence's Marcus Burnett, they simultaneously shouted, "Axel Foley!"

Pictures of Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Martin Lawrence, and Will Smith were shared on social media back in October, which led to speculation about some cameos in Bad Boys For Life and Coming 2 America. But, it appears something bigger could be on the horizon, if Adil El Abi and Bilall Fallah get their wish. "Axel Foley, we thought about that already!" Fallah said when asked about the aforementioned Beverly Hills Cop and Bad Boys crossover. He went on to say, "Because it would be cool if there's like really Beverly Hills Cop and Bad Boys together in the same universe because it's the Jerry Bruckheimer universe, so..."

Jerry Bruckheimer is a producer for both the Beverly Hills Cop and Bad Boys franchises, so it's not totally out of the realm of possibility. However, there are no concrete plans at the moment to make it happen. Right now, the focus for Adil El Abi and Bilall Fallah is on getting Beverly Hills Cop 4 rolling. "There's a screenwriter whose writing a screenplay now at this point," El Arbi says. "So yeah, we're waiting for first draft and see what happens then." Hopefully they are able to get the project off of the ground soon.

For now, Coming 2 America is Eddie Murphy's next movie hitting theaters. As of this writing, it is still scheduled to open at the end of this year. Murphy and crew have not given any updates in a while, but it is believed that the sequel is well into the post-production process at this point in time. With that being said, it would not be surprising to see the long-awaited movie get delayed until next year, along with the rest of the 2020 movies that have vanished from the upcoming release announcements. The interview with Adil El Abi and Bilall Fallah was originally conducted by ComicBook.