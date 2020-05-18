Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have provided a promising Beverly Hills Cop 4 update. The directing duo recently took on Bad Boys for Life, which was a global hit. They're now ready to jump on board another iconic franchise and work with Eddie Murphy, though there is still a lot of work to get through before that even comes close to happening. As it turns out, Arbi and Fallah were attached to Beverly Hills Cop 4 well before they took on Bad Boys for Life.

At the moment, Beverly Hills Cop 4 does not have a script. But, Adil El Arbi isn't letting that stop him and Bilall Fallah from getting excited about the project and the chance to work with Eddie Murphy. The long-awaited sequel has been talked about for years and it looks like we're closer to seeing it now than ever before. Arbi had this to say.

"We're still involved in that project, and there's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story. So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That'd be great."

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is currently scheduled to be a Netflix release, which is a rather new development when compared to how long the project has been kicking around Hollywood. Back in 2015, Brett Ratner was trying to get the sequel done, but that didn't work out in the end. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will not be working from any of the previous ideas or storylines that were going to be used in the Ratner version of the movie.

Before Brett Ratner got involved with Beverly Hills Cop 4, Eddie Murphy discussed the possibility of the sequel happening and why it hadn't before. "None of the movie scripts were right; it was trying to force the premise," said Murphy at the time. "If you have to force something, you shouldn't be doing it. It was always a rehash of the old thing. It was always wrong." As for how this will pan out now, that is unclear at the moment since there isn't a story in place.

Fans had been waiting to see Eddie Murphy make his comeback and 2019 proved to be the right time. Murphy had even teased a return to stand-up comedy in 2020, but the world has been put on hold for the moment while we try to address the world's current state of affairs. Coming to America 2 is currently in the post-production process and is still scheduled to hit theaters later this year. Hopefully Beverly Hills Cop 4 finds the right story to move forward on Netflix. The interview with Adil El Arbi was originally conducted by Digital Spy.