Beverly Hills Cop 4 is one of nearly two dozen movies revealed to start shooting soon in California with Netflix moving forward on the action-comedy sequel. Back in 1984, series star Eddie Murphy debuted as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop who heads to Beverly Hills to investigate a crime. He would return for the sequels Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994, and it's been reported Murphy will be back as Axel for a fourth time in Beverly Hills Cop 4.

On Monday, California's Film & TV tax credit program unveiled a list of 23 new movies, including 10 studio movies and 13 indie features, to be developed in the state. This includes some notable big budget productions like Jean-Marc Vallée's untitled John Lennon and Yoko Ono biopic for Universal and Zack Snyder's sci-fi movie Rebel Moon for Netflix, the latter's next project following the success of Army of the Dead.

Also set for a California production is Jerry Bruckheimer's Beverly Hills Cop 4, currently in development at Netflix. The project is the result of a one-time licensing deal between the streamer and Paramount to produce the reboot/sequel to the series. It is reportedly set to generate about $78 million in qualified spending in California over the course of 58 days of filming, part of which will be in San Bernardino.

"We look forward to welcoming this diverse blend of films and filmmakers to the tax credit program," California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell said in a statement. Altogether, the movies are expected to generate nearly $678 million in qualified spending in California. Nine of the 13 indies have budgets of $10 million or less in qualified spending. Some of the other projects on the board include Imagine Entertainment's Escape, an untitled Kenya Barris project featuring Jonah Hill, and untitled projects by Aziz Ansari, Karyn Kusama, and Kobi Libii.

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are on board to co-direct Beverly Hills Cop 4, and given the success they had in rebooting Bad Boys, the project seems to be in good hands with the two on board. Even so, they had signed on to do Beverly Hills Cop 4 before Bad Boys for Life. Last year, the filmmakers provided an update on where the sequel was in development, revealing that the screenplay was moving along swiftly and looking great.

"We're still involved in that project, and there's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story," Arbi told Digital Spy. "So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That'd be great."

Meanwhile, Murphy recently revisited another classic role from his younger days with the release of Coming 2 America in March. While Beverly Hills Cop III is not without its critics, many fans of the action-comedy franchise are nevertheless stoked about the chance to see Murphy back as Axel Foley for one more investigation in California. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.