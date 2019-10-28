Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the action comedy-classic Beverly Hills Cop, with all three movies getting remastered on Digital in 4K Ultra HD with HDR for the first time December 17. This 3-Movie Collection will arrive on Blu-Ray January 14, with brand new bonus features on Beverly Hills Cop, including never-before-seen deleted scenes.

The heat is on in the action-packed comedies Beverly Hills Cops, Beverly Hills Cop 2, and Beverly Hills Cop 3, newly remastered and arriving on Digital in 4K Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range December 17, 2019 and in a 3-Movie Blu-ray Collection January 14, 2020.

Starring the incomparable Eddie Murphy, the three wildly entertaining Beverly Hills Cop films earned a combined $735M+ worldwide, as well as two Academy Award nominations* and a Grammy Award for the first film's Original Score.

Related: Beverly Hills Cop Promo Uses Eddie Murphy's Laugh Brilliantly

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the action-comedy classic Beverly Hills Cop follows the one-and-only Axel Foley, a street-smart cop from Detroit. Tracking down his best friend's killer in Beverly Hills, Axel smashes through the local barriers in a hilarious, high-speed pursuit of justice.

The Beverly Hills Cop Blu-ray boasts new special features, including:

• Two never-before-seen deleted scenes

• Four new behind-the-scenes featurettes incorporating vintage 1984 interviews

• An isolated audio track of the original score by Harold Faltermeyer

• "BHC Mixtape '84", which allows viewers to go directly to the scenes featuring the hit songs "The Heat Is On," "Neutron Dance," "New Attitude," "Stir It Up," "Do You Really," and "Nasty Girl."

The Blu-ray also includes the following previously released special features:

• Commentary by director Martin Brest

• Beverly Hills Cop -The Phenomenon Begins

-The Phenomenon Begins • A Glimpse Inside the Casting Process

• The Music of Beverly Hills Cop

• Location Map

• Theatrical Trailer

In Beverly Hills Cop 2, Eddie Murphy returns as Axel goes deep undercover to investigate a gang of international munitions smugglers and in Beverly Hills Cop 3, Axel investigates a counterfeit money ring, run out of a theme park in Los Angeles. This annuncemnet comes direct from Paramount Home Entertainment.