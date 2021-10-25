Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg has been paying tribute to his late mother, Beverly Tate, after her recent passing. On Instagram, Snoop revealed that his mother had died, and while he didn't reveal a cause of death, he had spoken about her health issues earlier this year. Tate was 70 years old.

"Mama thank u for having me," Snoop Dogg says in the caption of one photo he shared of himself with Beverly Tate. In a second tribute post to his mother, Snoop adds, "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother." Still in mourning on Monday, the rapper posted another image that simply read, "Till. We. Meet. Again."

In May, Snoop Dogg revealed that Beverly Tate had been hospitalized, announcing that he needed "all my prayer warriors for momma right now." He posted an update in July with a photo of his mother in a hospital bed, thanking his fans for the prayers. Snoop wrote at the time, "Me and my brothers went to c mama today and let us know she still fighting. God is good."

After Tate's passing, Snoop Dogg performed at a show in Boston on Sunday night. In footage from the event, which you can see below, the rapper told fans about Tate's death and performed Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" in her honor. The 50-year-old noted, "Before we leave, we're gonna play this record for my mama. If you know the words let's go, feel free to sing along with me."

The rapper has also honored his mother with his music in the past. In Snoop's 1999 song "I Love My Momma," the rapper said of Tate: "The first one to hold me. The first one to scold me. You never cease to teach me. And always try to reach me. Took me to school the first day. Taught me how to kneel down and pray. You learned me how to count from one to ten. And never forget, where I've been. She the queen in my life, and I'ma make sure she gon' shine again. She taught me everything, but she didn't charge a fee. She taught me everything, except how to see a G. For the nine months you carried, I hope you bury me. Instead of the other way around, and I put that on Dogg Pound."

Beverly Tate was an ordained evangelist and author, penning two books: Real Love and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman. Along with Snoop, she had two other sons with the rapper's father Vernell Varnado. In a separate Instagram post, Varnado also confirmed the news and wrote, "Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever."

Our condolences go out to Snoop Dogg and the rest of the family and friends of Beverly Tate at this time. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her as her memory lives on. Rest in peace, Beverly Tate. The announcement of Tate's death came from Snoop Dogg on Instagram.