As if the 13-film Cronenberg retrospective wasn't enough, Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2018 programming featuring 46 features and 24 West Coast premieres of cinematic excess. Co-presented by Hulu and Shudder, Beyond Fest returns to Hollywood's famed Egyptian Theatre for 14 days of cinematic splendor spanning Wednesday, September 26th - Tuesday, October 9th to generate funds for the nonprofit 501c3 American Cinematheque.

With a diverse slate celebrating cinema from all corners of the globe Beyond Fest is proud to open with Gaspar Noe's dizzying acid-nightmare CLIMAX, with star Sofia Boutella in person, while closing night honors are bestowed upon S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn and their uber-rugged crime-opus Dragged Across Concrete. Other hotly-anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts in the Hulu Theatre include Bad Times at the El Royale with writer/director Drew Goddard in person, Lord of Chaos presented unrated and uncut by director Jonas Åckerlund, An Evening with Beverly Luff Lin with stars Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson joining director Jim Hosking in person, Steve McQueen's electrifying, female-led thriller, Widows, master director Zhang Yimou's jaw-dropping return to martial arts/wuxia, Shadow and the triumphant return of Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero for the world premiere of Best F(r)iends: Volume 2. The Hulu Theatre will also debut a series of festive shorts created specifically by Hulu for their annual Huluween celebration.

Two of fall's biggest genre heavyweights, Halloween and Suspiria, receive very special screenings both in and out of this year's festival. David Gordon Green's electrifying Halloween headlines 'Halloween Day:' a triple-bill celebration of The Shape that also features John Carpenter's mythic original and Black Christmas - personally selected by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride as a key inspiration behind their new nightmare. Halloween Day festivities also include a Halloween flash tattoo parlor, Mondo/Death Waltz pop-up featuring exclusive products, and a live, in-theater recording of the Shock Waves podcast featuring the original Shape, Nick Castle. Luca Guadagnino's brilliantly provocative take on Dario Argento's seminal Suspiria conjures witches out of festival via two sneak screenings on October 22nd. Courtesy of Amazon Studios, Suspiria will screen twice for free at the world famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

"We're honored we get to champion the best filmakers in the world with the best film fans in the world," said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. "To pair something as instantly-iconic as Halloween with a discovery like Emma Tammi's chilling The Wind is a dream come true."

The most beloved cult classics are celebrated with abundance via a series of special event screenings throughout the festival. Director Slava Tsukerman brings the all-new 4K restoration of his timeless Nu-York odessey, Liquid Sky, hometown superhero Don Coscarelli launches his new book, True Indie, with a free screening of his mumified masterpiece, BUBBA HO TEP, and martial arts legend Sonny Chiba joins in person with the immortal Doberman Cop. Horror icon/aficionado/director/writer Eli Roth presents part 1 of the "Slashers" episode from his upcoming AMC series, "AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror," along with the West Coast premiere of the painstakingly restored Maniac in dazzlingly grimy 4K. Joining Roth for a discussion of all things horror will be Maniac director William Lustig. Two genre classics are revisited via double bills featuring all-new documentaries as Andre Gower rallies The Monster Squad cast and crew to suit up for a special screening paired with Wolfman's Got Nards doc, and Sam Jones and Melody Anderson reunite once more for a 35mm screening of Flash Gordon and Life After Flash. Anime masterpiece AKIRA and Robin Hardy's pagan pleasurefest, The Wicker Man, are both given mega-rare 35mm screenings.

Beyond Fest welcomes the return of genre streaming platform Shudder as its co-presenting sponsor, a partnership that provides 14 screenings (11 West Coast premieres) absolutely free to film fans. Every night, the 90-seat 'Shudder Theatre' will feature a brand new film selected from across the world including the world premiere of Chris von Hoffmann's instant splatter classic, Monster Party, Emma Tammi's haunting The Wind, Border, the latest fairytale from the mind of John Ajvide Lindqvist the creator of Let The Right One In, the feel-good festivities of zombie-musical Anna and the Apocalypse, Henry Dunham no-nonsense-tough-as-nails The Standoff AT Sparrow Creek, Gustav Möller's breathtaking thriller The Guilty. Shudder also flexes its global reach with four specially-selected thrill rides: Demián Rugna's Terrified, Orson Oblowitz's The Queen of Hollywood Blvd. and Jérémie Guez's A Bluebird in my Heart.

See below for the full lineup of newly announced film titles for Beyond Fest 2018. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Friday, September 14th at 12PM PST.

BEYOND FEST 2018 PROGRAM

HULU THEATRE

AKIRA in 35mm

Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

Country: Japan

Runtime: 124 min.

Year: 1988

AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jim Hosking

Country: USA

Runtime: 108 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, Jim Hosking in Person

BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Drew Goddard

Country: USA

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Drew Goddard and Jeremy Latchman in Person

BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME TWO

World Premiere

Director: Justin MacGregor

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Justin MacGregor in Person

BLACK CHRISTMAS

Director: Bob Clark

Country: Canada

Runtime: 98 min.

Year: 1974

BUBBA HO-TEP in 35mm (Free Screening)

Director: Don Coscarelli

Country: USA

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 2002

GUESTS: Don Coscarelli and Reggie Bannister in Person

CLIMAX

West Coast Premiere

Director: Gaspar Noé

Country: France

Runtime: 96 min

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Sofia Boutella in Person

DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE

West Coast Premiere

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Country: USA

Runtime: 159 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Dallas Sonnier in person

DOBERMAN COP

Director: Kinji FukasakuIT

Country: Japan

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 1977

Guests: Sonny Chiba in person

THE WICKER MAN in 35mm

Director: Robin Hardy

Country: UK

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1973

ELI ROTH'S HISTORY OF HORROR

Co-presented with Cinematic Void + Friday Night Frights

World Premiere

Country: USA

Runtime: 42 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: William Lustig and Eli Roth in Person

FLASH GORDON in 35mm

Director: Mike Hodges

Country: USA

Runtime: 111 min.

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person

HALLOWEEN

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Gordon Green

Country: USA

Runtime: 109 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person

HALLOWEEN

Director: John Carpenter

Country: USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 1978

GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person

LIFE AFTER FLASH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lisa Downs

Country: UK

Runtime: 94 min.

Year: 2017

GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person

LIQUID SKY - 4K Restoration

Director: Slava Tsukerman

Country: USA

Runtime: 112 min.

Year: 1982

GUESTS: Slava Tsukerman in Person

LORDS OF CHAOS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jonas Åkerlund

Country: UK, Sweden

Runtime: 112 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Jonas Åkerlund in Person

MANIAC - 4K Digital Restoration

West Coast Premiere

Director: William Lustig

Country: USA

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Bill Lustig and Eli Roth in Person

THE MONSTER SQUAD

Director: Fred Dekker

Country: USA

Runtime: 79 min.

Year: 1987

GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker

SHADOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Zhang Yimou

Country: China

Runtime: 116 min.

Year: 2018

WIDOWS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Steve McQueen

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 128 min.

Year: 2018

WOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS

Director: Andre Gower

Country: USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker

SHUDDER THEATRE

A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jérémie Guez

Country: Belgium, France

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 2018

ABSURD presented by Rendezvous (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere - New 4K Scan

Director: Joe D'Amato

Country: Italy

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 1981

ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK - Restoration (Free Screening)

Presented by CInematic Void

Director: Sergio Martino

Country: Italy, Spain

Runtime: 88 min

Year: 1972

ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: John McPhail

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 2017

THE BOAT (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Winston Azzopardi

Country: UK

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 2018

BORDER (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ali Abbasi

Country: Sweden

Runtime: 101 min.

Year: 2018

DJANGO - Restoration (Free Screening)

Presented by CInematic Void

Director: Sergio Corbucci

Country: Italy, Spain

Runtime: 91 min

Year: 1966

THE GUILTY (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Gustav Möller

Country: Denmark

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 2018

LUZ (Free Screening)

Director: Tilman Singer

Country: Germany

Runtime: 70 min.

Year: 2018

MONSTER PARTY (Free Screening)

World Premiere

Director: Chris von Hoffmann

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2018

THE NIGHTSHIFTER (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Dennison Ramalho

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 110 min.

Year: 2018

THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Orson Oblowitz

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Orson Oblowitz

THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Henry Dunham

Country: USA

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Henry Dunham, Dallas Sonnier and cast and crew in person

TERRIFIED (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Demián Rugna

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 2017

THE WIND (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Emma Tammi

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Emma Tammi and cast and crew in person