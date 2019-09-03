Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its slate of 2019 programming, comprised of 39 features including 3 world premieres, 2 US premieres and 17 West Coast premieres of cinematic excess. Beyond Fest returns to Hollywood's famed Egyptian Theatre for 14 days of cinematic splendor spanning Wednesday, September 25th - Tuesday, October 8th to generate funds for the nonprofit 501c3 American Cinematheque.
With a diverse slate celebrating cinema from all corners of the globe, Beyond Fest is proud to open with a double-barrelled-double-bill from LA provocateurs Spectrevision, featuring Color Out of Space, with director Richard Stanley in person, and Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real. Other hotly anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts include two stunning social satires; this year's transcendent Palme d'Or winner, Parasite, with writer/director Bong Joon-Ho in person, and Taika Waititi's brilliantly provocative and timely tale, JoJo Rabbit. Eddie Murphy returns in bombastic fashion in Craig Brewer's Dolemite is My Name, which is paired with Rudy Ray Moore's original 1975 Blaxploitation classic Dolemite, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's Sundance sensation, The Lodge, delivers supremely chilling scares, director Ant Timpson will be joined by star Elijah Wood as he presents his electrifying directorial debut, Come To Daddy, and festival sensation Little Monsters tears up the big screen courtesy of Beyond Fest alumnus Abe Forsythe.
World premieres also take center stage with Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington's trip fantastic, Mister America, directed by Eric Notarnicola. Starring Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington as Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington, Tim runs for office. Both will be present to share stories from the political hotbed of San Bernardino County. One of the most iconic periods of genre cinema is exhaustively celebrated in the definitive 80's horror documentary In Search of Darkness, directed by David A. Weiner, and will be accompanied by an epic panel of filmmakers and talent from the legendary era. Also receiving its world debut is the new anthology film Portals from luminaries Gregg Hale, Liam O'Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, and Timo Tjahjanto.
"As the world hurtles towards its impending demise we're happy to once again celebrate some of the most progressive and exceptional filmmaking out there," said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. "To share a Palme d'Or winner from a master director alongside something undiscovered and as exhilarating as The Vast of Night is everything that Beyond Fest believes in."
The most beloved cult classics are celebrated via a series of special event screenings throughout the festival. Leading this year's repertory slate and closing out the festival is a special 25th-anniversary reunion of Oliver Stone's incendiary masterpiece, Natural Born Killers, featuring a post-screening Q&A with director Stone, stars Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and producer Don Murphy in-person. Legendary actor Tom Atkins joins us for a special triple bill featuring three of his most beloved and iconic roles in The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Night of the Creeps. Director Karyn Kusama reunites with star Megan Fox for a 10-year anniversary screening of their genre-bending Jennifer's Body, Elliott Gould makes a rare appearance to share his stories as Philip Marlowe following Robert Altman's personal print of The Long Goodbye, the master William Friedkin joins us to talk about the most terrifying film ever made, The Exorcist, and we go gonzo with two "How did this get made and why were they marketed to kids?" screenings featuring Stewart Raffill's hyper-gory-high-school-rom-com-dinosaur-horror Tammy and the T-Rex and the theatrical premiere of Mooch Goes to Hollywood, directed by Richard Erdman and starring Vincent Price, which is best described as Benji meets Midnight Cowboy in the Valley of the Dolls.
LA gets its shine this year in a series of screenings featuring locals Joe Begos, Travis Stevens and UK transplant Bernard Rose. Hesh renegade Begos unleashes his trademark carnage in a double-bill featuring the West Coast premiere of Fangoria Films' super-siege VFW and his psychedelic bad-LA-acid-trip, Bliss. Producer turned writer/director Travis Stevens casts his artfully disturbed eye upon Girl On The Third Floor with stars Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk) and Elissa Dowling in attendance, and Bernard Rose takes us back to a transitional Japan to explore the collision of honor and culture in his beautifully composed Samurai Marathon 1855.
Special events are led by cult legend Joe Bob Briggs as he brings his one man show to the Egyptian's famous stage for Joe Bob Presents: How Rednecks Saved Hollywood and award-winning composer Joe LoDuca who will be performing his new score before the LA premiere of Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead 4K restoration, presented by Mondo. There's more undead action from Cinematic Void as they present the new 4K restoration of Jorge Grau's ethereal classic The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue and are joined by Death Waltz Recording Co. for a record release screening of Joe Giannone's summer camp slasher Madman. Friday Night Frights returns for a 30th anniversary screening of the Italian giant monster run amok, KIller Crocodile, by Fabrizio De Angelis.
In addition to the main theater, the Egyptian's 90-seat second screen will host 13 free screenings including the US Premiere of David Marmor's critically-lauded 1BR, a special screening of the brilliant Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer chiller Mary, directed by Michael Goi, the West Coast Premiere of Andrew Patterson's Midnight Madness selected The Vast of Night, the US Premiere of David Gregory's brilliant Al Adamson documentary Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death of Al Adamson in a double with Al Adamson's crazy Dracula vs Frankenstein with an array of special guests, including the first ever public appearance of the silver screen's most elusive Dracula, Zandor Vorkov, the LA Premiere of Alexandre Philippe's Alien documentary extraordinaire Memory: The Origins of Alien, the West Coast Premiere of Carlo Mirabella-Davis' incredible, genre-defying Swallow, the West Coast Premiere of Mirrah Foulkes' madcap Sundance standout Judy & Punch, and for the first time, four shorts blocks celebrating bite-sized genre brilliance from near and far.
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2019. Beyond Shorts will be announced shortly. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM PST.
BEYOND FEST 2019 PROGRAM - EGYPTIAN THEATRE
- BLISS
- Director: Joe Begos
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 80 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and cast in person
- COLOR OUT OF SPACE
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Richard Stanley
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 111 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Richard Stanley and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person
- COME TO DADDY
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Ant Timpson
- Country: Canada | New Zealand | Ireland | USA
- Runtime: 93 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Ant Timpson and Elijah Wood in person
- DANIEL ISN'T REAL
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 96 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person
- DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Craig Brewer
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 118 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in person
- OLEMITE
- Director: D'Urville Martin
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 90 min.
- Year: 1975
- THE EVIL DEAD: REIMAGINED 4K Restoration
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Sam Raimi
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 85 min.
- Year: 1981
- GUESTS: Featuring live performance from Joe LoDuca
- HE EXORCIST Director's Cut
- Director: William Friedkin
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 128 min.
- Year: 1973
- GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person
- THE FOG
- Director: John Carpenter
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 89 min.
- Year: 1980
- GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
- GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Travis Stevens
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 93 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Writer/Director Travis Stevens, Phil Brooks and Elissa Dowling in person
- HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH
- Director: Tommy Lee Wallace
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 98 min.
- Year: 1982
- GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
- IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS
- World Premiere
- Director: David A. Weiner
- Country: UK
- Runtime: 240 minutes
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: To be announced
- JENNIFER'S BODY
- Director: Karyn Kusama
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 102 min.
- Year: 2009
- GUESTS: Director Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in Person
- JOE BOB BRIGGS' "HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD"
- Special Event
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 120 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Joe Bob Briggs in Person
- JOJO RABBIT
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Country: Germany | USA
- Runtime: 108 min.
- Year: 2019
- LITTLE MONSTERS
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Abe Forsythe
- Country: Australia | UK | USA
- Runtime: 94 min.
- Year: 2019
- THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE 4K Restoration
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Jorge Grau
- Country: Spain | Italy
- Runtime: 93 min.
- Year: 1974
- THE LODGE
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
- Country: UK | USA
- Runtime: 100 min.
- Year: 2019
- THE LONG GOODBYE
- Director: Robert Altman
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 113 min.
- Year: 1973
- GUESTS: Elliott Gould in Person
- MISTER AMERICA
- World Premiere
- Director: Eric Notarnicola
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 90 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in person
- NATURAL BORN KILLERS (Closing Night)
- Director: Oliver Stone
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 118 min.
- Year: 1994
- GUESTS: Director Oliver Stone, Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Don Murphy in person
- NIGHT OF THE CREEPS
- Director: Fred Dekker
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 88 min.
- Year: 1986
- GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
- PARASITE
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Bong Joon-ho
- Country: South Korea
- Runtime: 132 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Bong Joon-ho in person
- SAMURAI MARATHON 1855
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Bernard Rose
- Country: Japan | UK
- Runtime: 103 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose and actor Danny Huston in person
- TAMMY AND THE T-REX
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Stewart Raffill
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 82 min.
- Year: 1994
- GUESTS: Director Stewart Raffill, producer Diane Kirman and actor John Goff in person
- VFW
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Joe Begos
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 92 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director Joe Begos, William Sadler and Stephen Lang in person
SECOND SCREEN - SPIELBERG THEATRE
- 1BR (Free Screening)
- US Premiere
- Director: David Marmor
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 90 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director David Marmor and Producer Alok Mishra
- BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE AND GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON (Free Screening)
- US Premiere
- Director: David Gregory
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 100 min.
- Year: 2019
- GUESTS: Director David Gregory in person, Director of Photography Jim Kunz and Producer Nicole Mikuzis in person
- DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN (Free Screening)
- Director: Al Adamson
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 91 min.
- Year: 1971
- GUESTS:Actor Zandor Vorkov, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Gary Kent, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Jon 'Bud' Carson, Actor/Producer Ken Osborne and Cinematographer Mike Ferris in person
- JUDY & PUNCH (Free Screening)
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Mirrah Foulkes
- Country: Australia
- Runtime: 105 min.
- Year: 2019
- KILLER CROCODILE (Free Screening)
- Director: Fabrizio De Angelis
- Country: Italy
- Runtime: 90 min.
- Year: 1989
- MADMAN (Free Screening)
- Director: Joe Giannone
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 88 min.
- Year: 1981
- MARY (Free Screening)
- Special Screening
- Director: Michael Goi
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 84 min.
- Year: 2019
- MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (Free Screening)
- LA Premiere
- Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 95 min.
- Year: 2019
- MOOCH GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Free Screening)
- Theatrical Premiere
- Director: Richard Erdman
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 51 min.
- Year: 1971
- PAGANINI HORROR (Free Screening)
- Director: Luigi Cozzi
- Country: Italy
- Runtime: 88 min.
- Year: 1989
- PORTALS (Free Screening)
- World Premiere
- Director: Gregg Hale, Liam O'Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, Timo Tjahjanto
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 85 min.
- Year: 2019
- SWALLOW (Free Screening)
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis
- Country: USA | France
- Runtime: 94 min.
- Year: 2019
- THE VAST OF NIGHT (Free Screening)
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Andrew Patterson
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 89 min.
- Year: 2019