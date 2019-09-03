Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its slate of 2019 programming, comprised of 39 features including 3 world premieres, 2 US premieres and 17 West Coast premieres of cinematic excess. Beyond Fest returns to Hollywood's famed Egyptian Theatre for 14 days of cinematic splendor spanning Wednesday, September 25th - Tuesday, October 8th to generate funds for the nonprofit 501c3 American Cinematheque.

With a diverse slate celebrating cinema from all corners of the globe, Beyond Fest is proud to open with a double-barrelled-double-bill from LA provocateurs Spectrevision, featuring Color Out of Space, with director Richard Stanley in person, and Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real. Other hotly anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts include two stunning social satires; this year's transcendent Palme d'Or winner, Parasite, with writer/director Bong Joon-Ho in person, and Taika Waititi's brilliantly provocative and timely tale, JoJo Rabbit. Eddie Murphy returns in bombastic fashion in Craig Brewer's Dolemite is My Name, which is paired with Rudy Ray Moore's original 1975 Blaxploitation classic Dolemite, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's Sundance sensation, The Lodge, delivers supremely chilling scares, director Ant Timpson will be joined by star Elijah Wood as he presents his electrifying directorial debut, Come To Daddy, and festival sensation Little Monsters tears up the big screen courtesy of Beyond Fest alumnus Abe Forsythe.

Related: Beyond Fest 2018 Full Slate of Movies Is So Insane We Almost Can't Handle It

World premieres also take center stage with Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington's trip fantastic, Mister America, directed by Eric Notarnicola. Starring Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington as Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington, Tim runs for office. Both will be present to share stories from the political hotbed of San Bernardino County. One of the most iconic periods of genre cinema is exhaustively celebrated in the definitive 80's horror documentary In Search of Darkness, directed by David A. Weiner, and will be accompanied by an epic panel of filmmakers and talent from the legendary era. Also receiving its world debut is the new anthology film Portals from luminaries Gregg Hale, Liam O'Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, and Timo Tjahjanto.

"As the world hurtles towards its impending demise we're happy to once again celebrate some of the most progressive and exceptional filmmaking out there," said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. "To share a Palme d'Or winner from a master director alongside something undiscovered and as exhilarating as The Vast of Night is everything that Beyond Fest believes in."

The most beloved cult classics are celebrated via a series of special event screenings throughout the festival. Leading this year's repertory slate and closing out the festival is a special 25th-anniversary reunion of Oliver Stone's incendiary masterpiece, Natural Born Killers, featuring a post-screening Q&A with director Stone, stars Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and producer Don Murphy in-person. Legendary actor Tom Atkins joins us for a special triple bill featuring three of his most beloved and iconic roles in The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Night of the Creeps. Director Karyn Kusama reunites with star Megan Fox for a 10-year anniversary screening of their genre-bending Jennifer's Body, Elliott Gould makes a rare appearance to share his stories as Philip Marlowe following Robert Altman's personal print of The Long Goodbye, the master William Friedkin joins us to talk about the most terrifying film ever made, The Exorcist, and we go gonzo with two "How did this get made and why were they marketed to kids?" screenings featuring Stewart Raffill's hyper-gory-high-school-rom-com-dinosaur-horror Tammy and the T-Rex and the theatrical premiere of Mooch Goes to Hollywood, directed by Richard Erdman and starring Vincent Price, which is best described as Benji meets Midnight Cowboy in the Valley of the Dolls.

LA gets its shine this year in a series of screenings featuring locals Joe Begos, Travis Stevens and UK transplant Bernard Rose. Hesh renegade Begos unleashes his trademark carnage in a double-bill featuring the West Coast premiere of Fangoria Films' super-siege VFW and his psychedelic bad-LA-acid-trip, Bliss. Producer turned writer/director Travis Stevens casts his artfully disturbed eye upon Girl On The Third Floor with stars Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk) and Elissa Dowling in attendance, and Bernard Rose takes us back to a transitional Japan to explore the collision of honor and culture in his beautifully composed Samurai Marathon 1855.

Special events are led by cult legend Joe Bob Briggs as he brings his one man show to the Egyptian's famous stage for Joe Bob Presents: How Rednecks Saved Hollywood and award-winning composer Joe LoDuca who will be performing his new score before the LA premiere of Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead 4K restoration, presented by Mondo. There's more undead action from Cinematic Void as they present the new 4K restoration of Jorge Grau's ethereal classic The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue and are joined by Death Waltz Recording Co. for a record release screening of Joe Giannone's summer camp slasher Madman. Friday Night Frights returns for a 30th anniversary screening of the Italian giant monster run amok, KIller Crocodile, by Fabrizio De Angelis.

In addition to the main theater, the Egyptian's 90-seat second screen will host 13 free screenings including the US Premiere of David Marmor's critically-lauded 1BR, a special screening of the brilliant Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer chiller Mary, directed by Michael Goi, the West Coast Premiere of Andrew Patterson's Midnight Madness selected The Vast of Night, the US Premiere of David Gregory's brilliant Al Adamson documentary Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death of Al Adamson in a double with Al Adamson's crazy Dracula vs Frankenstein with an array of special guests, including the first ever public appearance of the silver screen's most elusive Dracula, Zandor Vorkov, the LA Premiere of Alexandre Philippe's Alien documentary extraordinaire Memory: The Origins of Alien, the West Coast Premiere of Carlo Mirabella-Davis' incredible, genre-defying Swallow, the West Coast Premiere of Mirrah Foulkes' madcap Sundance standout Judy & Punch, and for the first time, four shorts blocks celebrating bite-sized genre brilliance from near and far.

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2019. Beyond Shorts will be announced shortly. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM PST.

BEYOND FEST 2019 PROGRAM - EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BLISS

Director: Joe Begos

Country: USA

Runtime: 80 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and cast in person

COLOR OUT OF SPACE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Richard Stanley

Country: USA

Runtime: 111 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Richard Stanley and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person

COME TO DADDY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ant Timpson

Country: Canada | New Zealand | Ireland | USA

Runtime: 93 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Ant Timpson and Elijah Wood in person

DANIEL ISN'T REAL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

West Coast Premiere

Director: Craig Brewer

Country: USA

Runtime: 118 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in person

OLEMITE

Director: D'Urville Martin

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 1975

THE EVIL DEAD: REIMAGINED 4K Restoration

West Coast Premiere

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: USA

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 1981

GUESTS: Featuring live performance from Joe LoDuca

HE EXORCIST Director's Cut

Director: William Friedkin

Country: USA

Runtime: 128 min.

Year: 1973

GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person

THE FOG

Director: John Carpenter

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Travis Stevens

Country: USA

Runtime: 93 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Writer/Director Travis Stevens, Phil Brooks and Elissa Dowling in person

HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH

Director: Tommy Lee Wallace

Country: USA

Runtime: 98 min.

Year: 1982

GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS

World Premiere

Director: David A. Weiner

Country: UK

Runtime: 240 minutes

Year: 2019

GUESTS: To be announced

JENNIFER'S BODY

Director: Karyn Kusama

Country: USA

Runtime: 102 min.

Year: 2009

GUESTS: Director Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in Person

JOE BOB BRIGGS' "HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD"

Special Event

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Joe Bob Briggs in Person

JOJO RABBIT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Taika Waititi

Country: Germany | USA

Runtime: 108 min.

Year: 2019

LITTLE MONSTERS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Abe Forsythe

Country: Australia | UK | USA

Runtime: 94 min.

Year: 2019

THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE 4K Restoration

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jorge Grau

Country: Spain | Italy

Runtime: 93 min.

Year: 1974

THE LODGE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Country: UK | USA

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 2019

THE LONG GOODBYE

Director: Robert Altman

Country: USA

Runtime: 113 min.

Year: 1973

GUESTS: Elliott Gould in Person

MISTER AMERICA

World Premiere

Director: Eric Notarnicola

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in person

NATURAL BORN KILLERS (Closing Night)

Director: Oliver Stone

Country: USA

Runtime: 118 min.

Year: 1994

GUESTS: Director Oliver Stone, Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Don Murphy in person

NIGHT OF THE CREEPS

Director: Fred Dekker

Country: USA

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1986

GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

PARASITE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 132 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Bong Joon-ho in person

SAMURAI MARATHON 1855

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bernard Rose

Country: Japan | UK

Runtime: 103 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose and actor Danny Huston in person

TAMMY AND THE T-REX

West Coast Premiere

Director: Stewart Raffill

Country: USA

Runtime: 82 min.

Year: 1994

GUESTS: Director Stewart Raffill, producer Diane Kirman and actor John Goff in person

VFW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: USA

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Joe Begos, William Sadler and Stephen Lang in person

SECOND SCREEN - SPIELBERG THEATRE

1BR (Free Screening)

US Premiere

Director: David Marmor

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director David Marmor and Producer Alok Mishra

BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE AND GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON (Free Screening)

US Premiere

Director: David Gregory

Country: USA

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director David Gregory in person, Director of Photography Jim Kunz and Producer Nicole Mikuzis in person

DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN (Free Screening)

Director: Al Adamson

Country: USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 1971

GUESTS:Actor Zandor Vorkov, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Gary Kent, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Jon 'Bud' Carson, Actor/Producer Ken Osborne and Cinematographer Mike Ferris in person

JUDY & PUNCH (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mirrah Foulkes

Country: Australia

Runtime: 105 min.

Year: 2019

KILLER CROCODILE (Free Screening)

Director: Fabrizio De Angelis

Country: Italy

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 1989

MADMAN (Free Screening)

Director: Joe Giannone

Country: USA

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1981

MARY (Free Screening)

Special Screening

Director: Michael Goi

Country: USA

Runtime: 84 min.

Year: 2019

MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (Free Screening)

LA Premiere

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Country: USA

Runtime: 95 min.

Year: 2019

MOOCH GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Free Screening)

Theatrical Premiere

Director: Richard Erdman

Country: USA

Runtime: 51 min.

Year: 1971

PAGANINI HORROR (Free Screening)

Director: Luigi Cozzi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1989

PORTALS (Free Screening)

World Premiere

Director: Gregg Hale, Liam O'Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, Timo Tjahjanto

Country: USA

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 2019

SWALLOW (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

Country: USA | France

Runtime: 94 min.

Year: 2019

THE VAST OF NIGHT (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Andrew Patterson

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 2019