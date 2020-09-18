Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2020 programming comprising of seven nights of double-bill features including three world premieres, one North American Premiere, and two US premieres of unadulterated cinematic excess. Following a sold-out Summer residence with the American Cinematheque at the Mission Tiki Drive-In, Beyond Fest returns to the socially-distanced safety of the drive-in Friday, October 2nd - Thursday, October 8th to generate funds for the 501c3 non-profit film institution.
With a diverse slate celebrating all corners of genre cinema, Beyond Fest is proud to open with a double-barreled-double-bill curated by director Jim Cummings including the World Premiere of his electric werewolf tale, The Wolf of Snow Hollow, paired with Joe Dante's classic, The Burbs. Closing night honors are bestowed upon Blumhouse and Beyond Fest alumni Christopher Landon for the World Premiere of their gloriously outrageous body-swap-slasher Freaky, billed with a special rep screening of Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil selected by the director himself.
Festival alumni are celebrated as agitator-extraordinaire Adam Egypt Mortimer returns to conquer Beyond Fest with the World Premiere of his newest Spectrevision mindmelt, Archenemy, Steven Kostanski blasts his OTT midnight vibes with the North American Premiere of Psycho Gorman, and Bryan Bertino brings the terror, unleashing The Dark and the Wicked for its US theatrical bow.
"We covet the theatrical experience above all and following the overwhelming success of our drive-in program we never hesitated in keeping Beyond Fest a physical experience" said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. "We specifically wanted to give COVID-19 a resilient middle finger and provide a safe, communal respite for filmmakers and film fans to celebrate the best genre cinema on the biggest screens possible."
Other hotly anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts include Rose Glass' stunning first feature Saint Maud, alongside her selection of Rob Reiner's Misery, Moorhead and Benson's latest genre-melting, time-bending, head trip Synchronic, Justin Simien's satirical Sundance stunner Bad Hair, and the US Premiere of medieval-gothic-horror, The Reckoning, from longtime agent provocateur, Neil Marshall.
A timely dissolution of the American Dream is given center stage as the Maestro David Lynch is saluted with a triple bill consisting of three of his finest features: Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, and Mulholland Drive.
"In a year that has seen the world turn upside-down, it's good to see some things never change" Head Programmer Evrim Ersoy added. "Beyond Fest stands tall with an eclectic slate of programming that will challenge audiences and transform the drive-in experience into something never before done."
Finally, Beyond Fest celebrates Brandon Cronenberg with a special pre-festival event featuring the West Coast Premiere of his stunning body-horror, Possessor Uncut, paired with John Frakenheimer's sci-fi classic Seconds as picked by Brandon himself. This special warm-up event is scheduled the week before the festival opens on Thursday September 24th, 2020. See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2020.
BEYOND FEST 2020 PROGRAM
September 24, 2020 - Special Event
- POSSESSOR UNCUT
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Brandon Cronenberg
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Year: 2020
- SECONDS
- Repertory Screening
- Director: John Frankenheimer
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 106 minutes
- Year: 1966
October 2, 2020
- THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW
- World Premiere
- Director: Jim Cummings
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 83 minutes
- Year: 2020
- THE BURBS
- Repertory Screening
- Director: Joe Dante
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Year: 1989
October 3, 2020
- BLUE VELVET
- Repertory Screening
- Director: David Lynch
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- Year: 1986
- MULHOLLAND DRIVE
- Repertory Screening
- Director: David Lynch
- Country: France, USA
- Runtime: 147 minutes
- Year: 2001
- LOST HIGHWAY
- Repertory Screening
- Director: David Lynch
- Country:France, USA
- Runtime: 134 minutes
- Year: 1997
October 4, 2020
- SAINT MAUD
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Rose Glass
- Country: UK
- Runtime: 84 minutes
- Year: 2019
- MISERY
- Repertory Screening
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 107 minutes
- Year: 1990
October 5, 2020
- SYNCHRONIC
- West Coast Premiere
- Directors: Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Year: 2019
- BAD HAIR
- West Coast Premiere
- Director: Justin Simien
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 115 minutes
- Year: 2020
October 6, 2020
- THE DARK AND THE WICKED
- US Premiere
- Director: Bryan Bertino
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Year: 2020
- THE RECKONING
- US Premiere
- Director: Neil Marshall
- Country: UK
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Year: 2020
October 7, 2020
- ARCHENEMY
- World Premiere
- Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 90 minutes
- Year: 2020
- PSYCHO GOREMAN
- International Premiere
- Director: Steven Kostanski
- Country: Canada
- Runtime: 92 minutes
- Year: 2020
October 8, 2020
- FREAKY
- World Premiere - Free screening
- Director: Christopher Landon
- Country: USA
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Year: 2020
- TUCKER & DALE vs EVIL
- Repertory Screening
- Director: Eli Craig
- Country: Canada
- Runtime: 89 minutes
- Year: 2010
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2020. Tickets will be on sale via Eventbrite on September 18th at 9 AM PST. Visit BeyondFest.com and the American Cinematheque for details.