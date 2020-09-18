Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2020 programming comprising of seven nights of double-bill features including three world premieres, one North American Premiere, and two US premieres of unadulterated cinematic excess. Following a sold-out Summer residence with the American Cinematheque at the Mission Tiki Drive-In, Beyond Fest returns to the socially-distanced safety of the drive-in Friday, October 2nd - Thursday, October 8th to generate funds for the 501c3 non-profit film institution.

With a diverse slate celebrating all corners of genre cinema, Beyond Fest is proud to open with a double-barreled-double-bill curated by director Jim Cummings including the World Premiere of his electric werewolf tale, The Wolf of Snow Hollow, paired with Joe Dante's classic, The Burbs. Closing night honors are bestowed upon Blumhouse and Beyond Fest alumni Christopher Landon for the World Premiere of their gloriously outrageous body-swap-slasher Freaky, billed with a special rep screening of Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil selected by the director himself.

Festival alumni are celebrated as agitator-extraordinaire Adam Egypt Mortimer returns to conquer Beyond Fest with the World Premiere of his newest Spectrevision mindmelt, Archenemy, Steven Kostanski blasts his OTT midnight vibes with the North American Premiere of Psycho Gorman, and Bryan Bertino brings the terror, unleashing The Dark and the Wicked for its US theatrical bow.

"We covet the theatrical experience above all and following the overwhelming success of our drive-in program we never hesitated in keeping Beyond Fest a physical experience" said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. "We specifically wanted to give COVID-19 a resilient middle finger and provide a safe, communal respite for filmmakers and film fans to celebrate the best genre cinema on the biggest screens possible."

Other hotly anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts include Rose Glass' stunning first feature Saint Maud, alongside her selection of Rob Reiner's Misery, Moorhead and Benson's latest genre-melting, time-bending, head trip Synchronic, Justin Simien's satirical Sundance stunner Bad Hair, and the US Premiere of medieval-gothic-horror, The Reckoning, from longtime agent provocateur, Neil Marshall.

A timely dissolution of the American Dream is given center stage as the Maestro David Lynch is saluted with a triple bill consisting of three of his finest features: Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, and Mulholland Drive.

"In a year that has seen the world turn upside-down, it's good to see some things never change" Head Programmer Evrim Ersoy added. "Beyond Fest stands tall with an eclectic slate of programming that will challenge audiences and transform the drive-in experience into something never before done."

Finally, Beyond Fest celebrates Brandon Cronenberg with a special pre-festival event featuring the West Coast Premiere of his stunning body-horror, Possessor Uncut, paired with John Frakenheimer's sci-fi classic Seconds as picked by Brandon himself. This special warm-up event is scheduled the week before the festival opens on Thursday September 24th, 2020. See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2020.

BEYOND FEST 2020 PROGRAM

September 24, 2020 - Special Event

POSSESSOR UNCUT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Country: USA

Runtime: 103 minutes

Year: 2020

SECONDS

Repertory Screening

Director: John Frankenheimer

Country: USA

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 1966

October 2, 2020

THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW

World Premiere

Director: Jim Cummings

Country: USA

Runtime: 83 minutes

Year: 2020

THE BURBS

Repertory Screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: USA

Runtime: 103 minutes

Year: 1989

October 3, 2020

BLUE VELVET

Repertory Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 1986

MULHOLLAND DRIVE

Repertory Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: France, USA

Runtime: 147 minutes

Year: 2001

LOST HIGHWAY

Repertory Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country:France, USA

Runtime: 134 minutes

Year: 1997

October 4, 2020

SAINT MAUD

West Coast Premiere

Director: Rose Glass

Country: UK

Runtime: 84 minutes

Year: 2019

MISERY

Repertory Screening

Director: Rob Reiner

Country: USA

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 1990

October 5, 2020

SYNCHRONIC

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Year: 2019

BAD HAIR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Justin Simien

Country: USA

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2020

October 6, 2020

THE DARK AND THE WICKED

US Premiere

Director: Bryan Bertino

Country: USA

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2020

THE RECKONING

US Premiere

Director: Neil Marshall

Country: UK

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2020

October 7, 2020

ARCHENEMY

World Premiere

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2020

PSYCHO GOREMAN

International Premiere

Director: Steven Kostanski

Country: Canada

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2020

October 8, 2020

FREAKY

World Premiere - Free screening

Director: Christopher Landon

Country: USA

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 2020

TUCKER & DALE vs EVIL

Repertory Screening

Director: Eli Craig

Country: Canada

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 2010

