Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh, an exhaustive, 13-film celebration of the legendary auteur's career. Returning to Los Angeles for the first time in a decade, David Cronenberg will be in attendance for three, special event screenings at the legendary Egyptian Theatre where he will be joined by actors, collaborators, and guest moderators.

Co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the American Cinematheque's partner for the annual Canada Now film festival, and with the support of the Consulate General of Canada, Cronenberg on Cronenberg opens on Saturday, September 29th with The Shaping of Rage, an all-day marathon of David Cronenberg's early films, Shivers, Rabid, The Brood, and Scanners, presented sequentially and on 35mm. That evening, Cronenberg will be joined by long-time collaborator Howard Shore for a 30th anniversary screening of Dead Ringers with director Mick Garris moderating a post screening Q&A.

A spotlight shines on giant bugs on Sunday, September 30th with a double bill of The Fly and Naked Lunch where Cronenberg will be joined with The Fly's Geena Davis, and the composer of both films, Howard Shore.

Cronenberg's groundbreaking approach to the distorted world of virtual reality is examined on Monday, October 1st with a double bill of Videodrome and Existenz. Cronenberg will be joined in person by composer Howard Shore and his two lead actresses, Debbie Harry and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Director Leigh Whannell will moderate the Q&A between films.

"David Cronenberg has been a visionary master of the art of cinema for over four decades. Screening these iconic films here in LA with his collaborators and partners is an absolute dream. Unless Kubrick is in hiding we will probably quit after this." said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes.

In addition to the screening events at the Egyptian Theatre, there are two double bills at the Aero Theatre: A History of Violence & Eastern Promises and Crash & Spider. All 13 films screened during Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh will be on 35mm film.

To commemorate Cronenberg's presence at Beyond Fest, renowned artist Alan Hynes has created an exclusive print and industry-leading collectibles brand, Mondo, have created a series of Cronenberg-related products that will be exclusively available at the festival.

Tickets for Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh will be made available for purchase through Fandango and the American Cinematheque at 10AM Saturday, September 1st.

The remaining slate for Beyond Fest 2018 will be announced shortly.