Sorry, Big Hero 6 fans but the characters from the beloved franchise are not making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least not yet. Recently, rumors began circulating online that characters from the Marvel Comics series, which was adapted into a hit animated movie, were going to appear in the MCU in an upcoming project. Unfortunately, those rumors have now been debunked.

According to a new report, a source from Disney has confirmed that the characters of Big Hero 6 are not currently set to debut in live-action within the MCU. While that doesn't mean this won't/can't happen at some point down the line, the rumors currently circulating have no truth to them. Apologies to those who were eager to see Baymax interacting with Spider-Man, or something of the like.

Big Hero 6 was an obscure comic first published by Marvel in 1998. The comic was then used to inspire the 2014 animated feature of the same name. Granted, some major changes were made. For one, the original series was set in Tokyo. The movie was set in a fictional city called San Fransokyo. Baymax, the beloved, inflatable robot hero, was also quite a bit different in the comics. Specifically, he was not inflatable and could turn into a dragon.

The movie centers on Baymax, a plus-sized inflatable robot, and prodigy Hiro Hamada. A devastating event takes place in San Fransokyo and puts Hiro in danger. He turns to Baymax and his close friends, adrenaline junkie GoGo Tomago, neatnik Wasabi, chemistry whiz Honey Lemon and fanboy Fred. Determined to uncover the mystery, Hiro transforms his friends into a band of high-tech heroes called Big Hero 6.

It was a huge success. It earned near-universal praise and took in $657 million at the global box office. Directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams, it also went on to earn the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. All of this to say, there is every reason to think Marvel Studios and Disney could view this as a property that would work in live-action. That's what made the rumors so tantalizing. At least for now, this is something that exists purely in the realm of possibility and not reality.

An animated series based on the comic was produced and ran for three seasons, concluding its run earlier this month. A new series, titled Baymax, is currently in the works for Disney+. So the studio still sees value in the franchise. They just aren't prepared to bring these characters into the larger Marvel universe.

What we know for sure is that the MCU is getting ready to explore the multiverse. This has been touched on in WandaVision. Movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 will further explore the concept. That could be the perfect way for characters such as this to be brought into the MCU. But with the X-Men, Fantastic Four and more on the way, Marvel Studios already has its hands full. This news comes to us via Variety.