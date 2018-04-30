Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to feature a number of the latest additions to the Avengers roster in their own solo movies and sequels, but could one of the most obscure team of characters from the comics find their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well?

Even after 10 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong. While the actors' contracts for heroes like Iron Man and Captain America will run out after next year's untitled Avengers 4, many other heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy will continue to take the spotlight and lead the franchise through Phase 4. Marvel President Kevin Feige recently revealed that he and the rest of Marvel Studios are currently having meetings planning movies through 2025, so we are curious to know just what those will be.

One possibility, as shocking as it could be, is a live-action Big Hero 6 movie. General audiences will recognize Big Hero 6 from the 2014 Disney movie, but the superhero team actually originated in Marvel Comics. When Disney purchased Marvel in 2009, they gained the movie rights to a majority of its entities. This gave their animation studio the ability to make movies about practically any Marvel heroes outside of the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Spider-Man. For reasons we still don't know, the Japanese superhero team Big Hero 6 was chosen.

The Academy Award-winning animated feature earned itself an animated TV series that premieres in June. It is quite clear that Disney is trying to put Big Hero 6 into people's minds, but the question is, why? Was the 2014 animated Big Hero 6 just intended to be another Disney movie, or was it an investment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney's single most successful entity to date?

Guardians of the Galaxy confirmed that obscure superhero teams can often be box office successes, and it's quite likely that Marvel Studios could be considering doing it again in Phase 4 of the MCU with a live-action Big Hero 6. People already know about Big Hero 6, so a live-action version of the superhero team would not only attract Marvel fans, but Disney fans as well. If the movie hypothetically releases around 2024, it would come out 10 years after the animated movie. This would mean that the generation of kids who had Big Hero 6 as part of their childhood would now be a lot older and likely a lot more interested in seeing their heroes return to the big screen, but this time in the same universe as the Avengers.

If a live-action Big Hero 6 movie were to happen, it would likely be more accurate to the comics, with the exception of Baymax. Due to how iconic and lovable the animated Baymax was, a live-action version of the movie would most likely try to maintain this image of the inflatable hero. However, characters like Fred would most likely be a lot more comic-book accurate. In the animated movie, Fred, voiced by T.J. Miller, dressed up in a monster mascot outfit, but in the comics, he could actually transform into an enormous, Godzilla-like monster known as "Fredzilla."

In the comics, the Big Hero 6 team actually teamed up with characters like Spider-Man, becoming an active part of the Marvel continuity. Though the animated Big Hero 6 tried to separate itself from other Marvel movies in order to make it stand out, it couldn't help but make a few Marvel references as it went along. Avengers: Age of Ultron villain Baron Strucker was mentioned in the movie, and Marvel editor Stan Lee even made an obligatory cameo after the credits.

While the theory that we will see Big Hero 6 join the MCU seems like a bit of a stretch, it would explain why Disney chose to make an animated movie out of such an obscure superteam. With an estimated number of three Marvel movies set to release each year between now and 2025, it wouldn't be too farfetched to at least hope that this memorable team of heroes will return to the big screen.